AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Ryan Tannehill, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell spoke about his big interception of rookie QB Anthony Richardson and how he feels about Jacksonville’s performance in Week 1.

“To be honest, I don’t really pay attention to the outside noise,” Campbell said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I feel like if I keep doing what I’m supposed to do, keep helping my team win games, everything else will come with it. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to help my team win games and be the best corner I can possibly be.”

“We knew they were trying to get a shot downfield,” Campbell said of his interception. “I tried to bait the quarterback into thinking I was going to jump on the flat route and allow him to think he has the 7-route (corner), then drop and get some depth and make a play on the ball. Throughout the whole week, it felt like the whole team was prepared. At that point, it was just (about) making the play.”

“It feels good,” Campbell added. “This team, second year under these coaches, second year playing with each other, we’re very comfortable. The chemistry is closer than it’s ever been. That allows us to play more freely. The goal is always to win games – (get to) 1-0, one week at a time, looking into the future winning the division, winning the conference and ultimately winning the Super Bowl. In order for us to do that, we’ve got to just handle what’s in front of us each and every week.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud had a middle-of-the-road performance in his first career start, which was a lopsided defeat to the Ravens. He wants to learn from his first outing and step up to make more plays in Week 2.

“I felt like of course, it wasn’t what we wanted,” Stroud said in his press conference. “I have to make more plays. We just, really have to get it out on time [and] be better in and out of the huddle. We had some positive things, but we just have to keep going from here and keep getting better. Just answering the bell, the next drive, the next play and just making more plays. But I always just think that being negative is not going to help. Just being a light on the team or being the cool, calm and collected one could help a lot. Because that is my job being a quarterback. Keeping everybody even-keeled and trying to go to the next play as best we can. We can’t go back and get any plays. I try to do my best. But of course, I think, I can do better.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill knows he has to play better after a three-interception performance in the season opener against the Saints.

“I felt really good coming into the game — I felt healthy, I felt really good mentally, ready to roll,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “I just didn’t come out and play well, obviously. I am not happy with the way I performed, and there’s a lot of room to grow there.”