AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Texans, Colts

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson explained the physicality differences he’s seen between the college level and the NFL. Richardson talked about how much he feels the hits in the pros compared to college.

“Man, from the start of the season, you’re gonna feel those hits the next day,” Richardson said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “It’s kind of weird because I was telling my family like, in college, I didn’t really get sore. But in the NFL, it’s a different breed, different game. You got some grown men out there playing football, so it’s always a little different getting tackled by those guys. But it’s all part of it. You just gotta keep adjusting and keep your body right, so you can keep performing.”

Texans

Following the Texans’ 31-2 loss to the Ravens, QB C.J. Stroud took the blame for missing passes: “I just kept missing. Just wasn’t making throws. At the same time, I got to find a way to stand in there stronger and make those throws. There was some miscommunication with me and some of the receivers, but ultimately up to me to make the throw when guys are open.” (Aaron Wilson)

took the blame for missing passes: “I just kept missing. Just wasn’t making throws. At the same time, I got to find a way to stand in there stronger and make those throws. There was some miscommunication with me and some of the receivers, but ultimately up to me to make the throw when guys are open.” (Aaron Wilson) When asked about the difference between 2024 and his rookie campaign, Stroud said he’s dealt with some injuries and is just not making plays when he needs to: “You tell me. You know, I mean, I think I’ve tried to approach the game the same way I did and I think I’m seeing it better than I ever have. Just a little banged up so not really making plays. That’s a terrible excuse. But really just not making plays. That’s really the difference between last year and this year for me.” (Wilson)

Stroud called their one-sided loss to Baltimore one of the “worst games” of his entire career: “Terrible on my behalf. Probably one of my worst games of my whole career. Just came out flat. Didn’t have any energy. Didn’t lead the offense the way I should have. Always got to look at myself in the mirror and be honest with myself and not good enough today. You know, it is what it is. Can’t hang my head down, but just got to keep going.” (Wilson)

Texans DE Danielle Hunter said the team didn’t have a good game plan to defend Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry.

“They’re great football players,” Hunter said, via PFT. “Lamar is a dual threat. Derrick Henry, he’s the best of the best for his position. So I feel like the biggest thing we could do was just game plan better.”