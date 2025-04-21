Texans Cut G Tremayne Anchrum

The Houston Texans announced they have cut G Tremayne Anchrum.

It’s a corresponding move to the re-signing of veteran TE Irv Smith Jr.

Anchrum, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.37 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for his career last offseason.

The Seahawks signed him to a contract in March but he was cut before camp in July. He had stints with the Saints and Texans.

For his career, Anchrum appeared in 31 games for the Rams with one start at right guard.