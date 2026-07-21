AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Walker Little, Logan Hall, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone has quickly established a reputation as an executive who likes to be active and aggressive. SI.com’s John Shipley lists four players Gladstone could be open to flipping in a preseason trade, including OL Walker Little , CB Christian Braswell , S Eric Murray and OL Ezra Cleveland .

has quickly established a reputation as an executive who likes to be active and aggressive. SI.com’s John Shipley lists four players Gladstone could be open to flipping in a preseason trade, including OL , CB , S and OL . Little has the most value given he can play left tackle at a competent level. However, Shipley notes it’s unclear what the injury return timeline looks like for Jaguars LT Cole Van Lanen , so Little is a valuable insurance policy for the time being.

, so Little is a valuable insurance policy for the time being. Some young cornerbacks had good springs, and if that performance carries over into training camp, Shipley thinks the Jaguars could have enough depth to consider trading someone like Braswell.

Shipley says Murray is more likely to be the starter than end up traded, but the possibility remains due to the trio of young recent draft picks the Jaguars have behind him.

He adds Cleveland is in a similar boat, as right now he’d be a starter but he’ll have to hold off guys like recent third-rounders Emmanuel Pregnon and Wyatt Milum. Cleveland is also in a contract year.

Texans

Texans G Ed Ingram wants fans to give QB C.J. Stroud his flowers despite his unceremonious exit from the playoffs at the end of Houston’s 2025 season.

“I want people to put some respect on my boy No. 7, C.J. Stroud,” Ingram told Aaron Wilson. “I’ve been talking to him. He doesn’t let the comments get to him. I have so much faith in the kid,bro. He’s a frigging baller. I know this year he’s going to lead this team to doing something we’ve never done before. I have so much respect for him. Shoutout to C.J. Stroud.”

Texans

The Texans made DL Logan Hall one of their main targets in free agency this past spring, signing him to a two-year deal worth just under $14 million. They envision him sliding into the same role former DL Denico Autry held as a defensive end on base downs and a pass-rushing three-technique defensive tackle on third downs. Houston also thinks there’s untapped potential with Hall, the first pick of the second round by the Buccaneers in 2022.

“Logan Hall, some three-tech, things like that, and I think a different body type, but even bigger than Autry,” Texans assistant DL coach Frank Okam said via KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. “But he can swing out and go out and tackle.He’s a guy that you look at as a versatile piece that you can move inside and outside and you can kind of create matchups based on what each offensive line we have for that week, where he can be best used.

“So, a guy with his kind of experience, his skill set, excited to get a chance to work with him in a training camp, I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he has a chance to have some of the best years of his career.”

For his part, Hall thinks the new role is a terrific fit, particularly if he gets to play three technique more. He’s happy to be returning to Houston where he played his college ball, and he’s thrilled to play for HC DeMeco Ryans who runs an attacking system that’s a ton of fun for defensive players.

“It’s not going to be boring, you’re not going to get stuck into the monotony,” Hall said. “The blitzes and stunts and just being dialed in that way is really rewarding and really fun to play for. So, I think DeMeco is going to have a lot of good stuff like he has shown in the past. I’m just really excited to be a part of that. What I was asked to do in Tampa, I think was kind of stand and bang, fight the good fight.

“I think here I’d have more of an opportunity to pin my ears back and go, which is outstanding. I think cultivating that and continuing to soak up and absorb everything I’m learning from coach Wright and everybody else around me. I think that’s going to definitely add to my game.”