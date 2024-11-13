AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Tyreek Hill, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DL Calais Campbell‘s presence was felt tremendously in the team’s Week 10 win over the Rams. After another strong game, the 38-year-old reiterated his desire to play as long as possible.

“God is good. I’m blessed. I’m happy. I’ve been healthy. I go out there and give it my all. I work really hard in the offseason to get in football shape. I have a great team that helps me prepare through the week and get back on the field. It’s not easy, I’ll tell you that,” Campbell said, via FinsXtra. “But I love it, and I’m glad that God’s blessed me to still do it. And I’m going to ride it until the wheels fall off.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill scored his first touchdown in seven games in Week 10 despite entering the game with a questionable tag due to a wrist injury. Miami HC Mike McDaniel praised Hill’s toughness to contribute although not 100 percent.

“He’s a warrior, a captain of this team, and you know, as good as it gets in this league that’s full of star players,” McDaniel said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “So you know, it didn’t necessarily surprise his teammates (that he played) I don’t think, based upon his relationship with them and what he means to the team. You don’t know how a person’s body’s going to respond, but all things equal, Tyreek Hill wills himself to do things that most competitors can’t match. It’s one of the reasons that he’s great.”

Hill answered a question about when he originally got injured and feels their season is far from over.

“You know what, man, against the Commanders Week 1, and then I kinda re-aggravated it trying to block my tail off during the course of the year,” Hill added. “But it happens, it’s football, no excuses. There’s a lot of guys in the NFL who are hurt, who are injured, it’s part of my job description, and I love it man.”

“Don’t count us out. This is only step one.”

Patriots

New England QB Drake Maye has made five starts with two wins this season after taking over for QB Jacoby Brissett. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo highlighted leadership development as his next step as their potential franchise quarterback.

“Drake has addressed the offense numerous times,” Mayo said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I think it goes back to now he’s starting to really take control of the offense and the team. When you go out there and you perform at a high level, that’s the first step. The next step is to bring others with you, and I think he’s on his way to doing that.”

Mayo joked about what lesson he learned after arguing a roughing the passer call: “You always ask me, ‘What have you learned as a head coach?’ Well, sometimes yelling at the referee works and sometimes – most of the time, they’re right.” (Nick O’Malley)