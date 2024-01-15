AFC Notes: Caleb Farley, Case Keenum, C.J. Stroud, Texans, Titans

Texans

Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud had one bad preseason throw in his first game, and that’s been about it as far as rookie moments. Stroud has set opposing defenses on fire and he did it again in the wildcard round against the Browns’ top-ranked unit. Texans backup QB Case Keenum said they haven’t treated Stroud like a rookie at all this year.

“I think the combination of vision, his ability to move within the pocket and remain an elite passer, how he still can get really good velocity on some of these throws, and do it under pressure, you just don’t see that in a rookie. But you see it with C.J. every game,” he said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “We’ve seen it since day one. I can tell you—we didn’t put in any rookie gameplans this year. There weren’t any games we’re like, ‘Hey let’s give this young guy some confidence.’ From week one, it’s been serious NFL football that he’s playing. And there’s something about him when the lights come on in big spots. He’s elite.”

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Farley said his faith is what has kept him going throughout his career filled with injuries and the loss of his father in a tragic accident last year.

“That’s not how I always feel on the inside,” Farley said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “But that’s how I choose to obey. It’s my faith. But I am human, like everybody else. All of this has been incredibly hard, since I have been in the league. But that’s what I have been told to do in my book here (the Bible), so that’s what I obey. And I do it because it does lighten the burden on me. Inside, it does help me get through these things.”

Farley said his teammates have helped him out both physically and emotionally.

“They’ve all been a blessing to me,” Farley said. “I thank God for every single one of them.”

Farley added that his back is fine but he does have a nerve situation in his left leg that has been preventing him from playing.

“My back is fine,” Farley said. “Nothing in my back hurts. But there’s a nerve that has been affected at different times that has cause a lack of strength in my left leg. It is an odd situation. I wish I could go back to college,” Farley said, “when I was doing those heavy ass deadlifts, and never do them.” Farley added that he’s going to continue to push himself and hopes that he can make an impact for the team despite his medical history. “I’m just going to push it,” he said. “It’s do-or-die for me. It’s now or never. I’m just going to push it, and whatever my body allows me to do, my body allows me to do, I’ll do. A lot of things are out of my control, but what I can control is my effort and how much I push it. That’s what I plan to do. I’m going into my last year. I haven’t really been able to play at all, healthy anyways. I’ve been fighting the situation, trying to get healthy for so long. The type of situation I have going on now, no doctors can help me. I don’t know what is going to happen with it, if it’s going to get better or not. I am just going to empty the tank, put as much effort in as I can and get my body as ready as I can. But I still love football,” Farley continued. “I always say I am going to play until the wheels fall off, so I am going put in the effort I need to. But I am confident. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could make an impact in this league, and that is what I am here to prove.”