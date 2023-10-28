AFC Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said WR Calvin Ridley helps the passing game even when he’s not accumulating stats by opening things up for the rest of the team’s receiving corps.

“I think people pay respect to great players,” Taylor said, via Jags Wire. “Calvin is a great player, he’s got certain looks where teams are going to be more willing to play a shell or more willing to cloud to his one way or another, more willing to bracket to his side. We have a lot of really good players, a lot of really good skill players that based on whatever matchups you’re presenting to us, we feel like we have answers within concepts or within just a scheme to get to somebody else. I think Trevor does a great job of going through progressions and finding the open man. We want to do the right thing and just go where we’re supposed to go with the football based on whatever they’re allowing us. [Ridley] impacts the game the second he steps on the field, whether we’re getting him the ball or not.”

Taylor said that the team is committed to finding ways to get him the ball, however.

“We certainly need to figure out ways to get him the ball,” Taylor added. “Calvin is a great player and deserves touches and changes the game when he gets touches.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson ruled out WR Zay Jones (knee) from Week 8 but mentioned DT Davon Hamilton (back) has a “good chance” to make his season debut, via Cameron Wolfe.

ruled out WR (knee) from Week 8 but mentioned DT (back) has a “good chance” to make his season debut, via Cameron Wolfe. Pederson added CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) and LG Walker Little (knee) are “trending in the right direction” to play in Sunday’s game.

Texans

Aaron Wilson notes Texans DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) is expected to miss Week 8 but could return “relatively soon.”

Titans