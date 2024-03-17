AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, L’Jarius Sneed, Keenan Allen, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
New Titans WR Calvin Ridley left Jacksonville and admitted he wanted to stay with the Jaguars in his introductory press conference. Ultimately, Tennessee offered the best opportunity and the most money.
“I really wanted to, honestly, be with the Jags,” Ridley said, via Adam Stites of the Jaguars Wire. “But there was a lot of things that wasn’t working out for me. I think the Titans had the other side for me, so I chose the Titans. And obviously the money was pretty good so I went with that.”
“I’m a grown man. Let me explain to you why I dropped that pass, why it looks like this, why I didn’t play good here. It’s not an excuse. I work hard and put myself in position to do good every time. It was a little uncomfortable at times, but [the Titans] showed me they want me here for a while and they told me already that they’re going to treat me like a grown man.”
- SI.com’s Albert Breer says the Jaguars offered around $20 million per year for Ridley while his deal with Tennesse will be worth $23 million annually.
- New Jaguars QB Mac Jones said he’s aiming to “get the train back on the tracks” and has faith it can happen in Jacksonville. (John Shipley)
- Jones commented on the trade from New England: “We kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. For me it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I couldn’t be more excited. And for them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page. So really, that’s what we decided, and I think it’s a great decision.” (Zack Cox)
Texans
- According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, new Bears WR Keenan Allen said the Texans were involved in trade talks for him.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic adds Houston was “close to landing” Allen but the Bears had the highest bid in the end.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Texans offered $12 million annually to DT Sheldon Rankins, but Rankins ended up signing a two-year, $26 million deal with the Bengals instead.
- New Vikings DE Jonathan Greenard after leaving Houston: “To my knowledge, there wasn’t an official offer from the Texans. There was minimal conversation and we’ve all moved on. No hard feelings.” (Aaron Wilson)
- New Houston RB Joe Mixon spoke on what he adds to the team: “A leader, I’ve been a captain in Cincinnati. Guys listen and feed off of me. Going to be same person. Always been a leader by example. Getting a playmaker. Willing to showcase everything I can do.” (Wilson)
- Texans TE Dalton Schultz‘s contract includes a base salary of $27,000,000, a signing bonus of $7,500,000, per-game roster bonuses of $1,500,000, a guaranteed salary of $16,000,000, and carries a cap number of $35,941,176. (Over the Cap)
- Oregon LB Jamal Hill will take an official visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper will take a top 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)
- Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Texans, per his agent.
Titans
- According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Titans stayed in contact with new WR Calvin Ridley as they were determined to add the best receiver available. Tennessee proved that by beating every other team’s offer for Ridley.
- According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are “not in it” for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed.
- Ridley talked about why things didn’t work out with Jacksonville: “I’m a grown man. I like to be comfortable. It was just a little uncomfortable at times. The Titans told me they want me. I’m going to be able to be a grown man here.” (Terry McCormick)
- Ridley continued: “I’m the type of player who deserves this contract. I’m going to work hard.” (McCormick)
- He also added: “I’m 29 on paper, but I’m really like 25 in real life. Y’all gonna see. I can run all day.” (McCormick)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans signed C Lloyd Cushenberry to a four-year, $50 million contract with $30 million guaranteed including an $18.1 million signing bonus.
- Wilson adds all of Cushenberry’s $1.39 2024 base salary is guaranteed along with $5 million of his $9.49 million 2025 base salary guaranteed for injury at signing. The rest is guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.
- Cushenberry can also earn $30k per game in roster bonuses along with a roster bonus of $1 million for 2026 and 2027.
- Tennessee signed RB Tony Pollard to a three-year, $21.75 million contract with $10.49 million guaranteed including a $6 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- All of Pollard’s $1.49 million base salary is guaranteed along with $3 million of his $5.99 million 2025 base salary. He can earn up to $510k each year in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- The Titans signed QB Mason Rudolph to a one-year, $2.87 million contract with $2.7 million in guarantees including a $1.35 million signing bonus and a $1.35 million base salary for 2024. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Rudolph can earn $10k per game in active roster bonuses along with $750k from a playtime incentive.
- The Titans will host Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine on a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)
