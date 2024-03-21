AFC Notes: Cam Robinson, Caleb Farley, Joe Flacco, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke dismissed the idea that LT Cam Robinson would be a potential cap casualty this offseason.

“I don’t know where the ambiguity was, he’s under contract and the expectation is that he will be back,” Baalke said, via SI.com’s John Shipley. “We have had a lot of discussions over the last two weeks, we obviously have a lot of moves we’ve got to do. There’s a lot of players that have hit free agency, there’s another bunch of young guys that we’re working on potential extensions for. We’ve got a lot of balls in the air right now and we’re just going to try to play them one by one.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Robinson will have to avoid putting his team in a situation where he’s unavailable to play due to suspension but spoke to his ability to positively impact the team when he’s on the field.

“I hope so, you know, as an organization. I mean, he’s under contract and I just think that you know, Cam brings an edge. Cam brings some physicality, you know, to the offensive line,” Pederson explained. “He has to — he’s like Trevor — he understands that hey, his role is to help this team win and can’t put the team, can’t put the players, can’t put us in situations that he did last year. Now the injury is out of anybody’s control but talking about the suspension, right, and and it’s about being a pro. And listen, these are conversations that Cam, we know, he’s had and we’ve had, you know. I definitely like having him on the team. He’s fun to be around, brings a lot of energy out there and it makes us better.”

Titans

2021 first-round CB Caleb Farley has played in just 12 games since joining the team due to injuries and some personal tragedies off the field. The franchise still has hope for him, despite not living up to his draft stock thus far.

“I think the big thing for Caleb is being able to turn it loose, and feel comfortable,” new GM Ran Carthon said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Trust me, there’s nobody that wants to be out there more than him, and I’ve had conversations with him throughout last season, throughout this offseason even. He has been in town, and he’s been working. He wants the opportunity to show people that he can be healthy, and we want to give him as much leeway and as much space to do that and finally get him on the field.”