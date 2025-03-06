AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Justin Fields & Russell Wilson

Browns
- Miami QB Cam Ward has positioned himself as the top quarterback in this year’s draft class, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson said.
- Cleveland is on the outside-looking-in at the second pick if they want a chance to draft him, per Jackson. They’ll likely have to make a move with Tennessee, which holds the No. 1 pick, if they want to select him. If Cleveland doesn’t trade up, Jackson says they may find a backup plan at quarterback in the draft or could kick the can down the road altogether into 2026.
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated early guess is the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2025 will be Falcons QB Kirk Cousins.
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec believes Baltimore will stick to their “best player available” approach in the draft and won’t reach to fulfill a need. However, Zrebiec believes that EDGE rusher will garner significant consideration when the Ravens select.
- A few names to watch that could potentially be available in that range include Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart, Georgia’s Mykel Williams, Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku.
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
- When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports the Steelers will choose Justin Fields over Russell Wilson as their quarterback to keep on the roster.
- According to Berry, Pittsburgh’s coaching staff “definitely” likes Fields more than Wilson.
- Regarding Wilson, Berry writes “there’s something to” the rumors of Wilson joining the Raiders under Pete Carroll and they’ve had conversations about reuniting.
