AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Hollywood Brown, Chiefs, Colts, Titans

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown said he had no plans on moving on from Kansas City after just one season, as injuries and a loss in the Super Bowl have left him with too much unfinished business with the team.

“I knew all along I wanted to be back,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “They know the type of guy I am, the type of work I put in, and essentially, that’s one of the reasons I got brought back is because a few games I played, I was able to open things up for the offense a lot. They voiced their opinions, wanting me back … I know I had a great start to my camp before getting hurt. We all wanted to see it come together. So glad we got it done. The sky’s the limit. We talk all the time about history … our history as a group, our history as individual players and that’s stuff we speak on and that’s stuff we’re striving for through the offseason, through our training. We’re trying to push each other to be the best. Ultimately I do feel like we could do something that’s never been done before.”

“I think just the environment,” Brown added on re-signing with the team. “The atmosphere every day coming to work just felt like for the first time in my career I was getting where I wanted to be every day, coming to work, getting better and getting better. So I knew that was a place and environment I wanted to stay in.”

Colts

Colts RB Khalil Herbert said the team didn’t have to persuade him to join a running back room led by Jonathan Taylor.

“Man, they didn’t really have to sell me on much,’’ he said, via Fox 59. “I like what they’re doing here. I like the opportunity that’s here.’’

Herbert added that he’s excited to come in and learn the offense and do whatever the team asks of him, including handling the workload in case Taylor goes down.

“Just come in here, trying to learn, trying to help,’’ he said. “Being available, being a guy that can carry the load if something were to happen.’’

Herbert added that he’s been asked to do a number of things throughout the course of his career and carries versatility to do whatever the team needs him to do.

“I feel like I can do everything,’’ Herbert said. “Short yardage. Outside, inside zone, I feel like I’ve been part of offenses that have done it all. Catching the ball out of the backfield, pass pro, I feel like I’ve been asked to do it all and do it well.”

Titans

Miami QB Cam Ward worked out for the Titans at his Pro Day on Monday and spoke with President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, General Manager Mike Borgonzi, and HC Brian Callahan.

“I told them I was solidifying it today,” Ward said, via the team website. “They finally got a chance to see me throw in person, and I’ll get another chance, hopefully to throw in front of them. But that’s a good building they have in (Tennessee), a good support staff. I was just happy to be able to throw in front of them for the first time.” “I think it went good, from me working on the clean drops I’ve been working on for months,” Ward continued. “The receiving corps is getting done what they need to get done route-wise, getting in and out of cuts. I think all of us had a good day. From the president, Mr. Chad, to Mr. Mike to Mr. Dave, it’s all been good, especially with Coach Callahan. I think what he does offensively suits me from what I did in Miami, and at previous stops. The terminology is not that big of a difference, he gets his guys open, and he calls great plays. I just think if I get a chance to play with him, we’d have a real good outcome.” “It was a good workout,” Callahan noted. “It was a good workout.” Borgonzi and Callahan said they’ve enjoyed spending time with Ward during the process leading up to them making a selection first overall in the draft. “It’s been great, just being able to sit down and get to know the kid more, learn about his family, where he grew up, his journey, which is a unique experience, from being a zero-star recruit to going to Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami,” Borgonzi said. “He’s gotten better over the years. And, all the talks we’ve had, it seems like he’s wired right for the position.” “There’s a like to like about him,” Callahan said. “You can tell he came from a really good family, he’s been raised right. He has a really good personality, he’s fun to talk to, and he’s fun to be around. But he has a serious side, he’s focused, he’s determined. It’s important to him. He wants to be a really good player. He has the right mix of seriousness. He’s been really fun to get to know. His tape is excellent, he’s a really good player. Here, it just kind of confirms it. You get to see the ball come off his hands, and you get to see his footwork, see his body, see how the ball travels. Those are all things you like to see in person.” The Titans have not guaranteed Ward that they will make him the first overall pick, and Ward plans to wait and see for himself what will happen on draft day. “I can only control what I can control,” Ward said. “I can’t turn the card in myself. If Tennessee gets me, I’ll be happy to be there for sure. But at the end of the day, I am just ready to see where I’m going to be at, maybe with Tennessee, Cleveland, or New York.”