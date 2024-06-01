AFC Notes: Cameron Heyward, Nyheim Hines, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns RB Nyheim Hines elected to sign with Cleveland because he felt it was a great match for him in the passing game.

“I think it was a great fit just because of the passing game, first off, I know that was something Cleveland was looking forward to, getting a back and getting guys who were explosive in space and then the returner opportunity. The returners have been in and out there’s been a lot of different returners over the years, at least for the past couple years. What I’ve seen when we played them and Bubba was here, so I know, Bubba’s probably one of. Bubba and Ken (Dorsey) are probably the two biggest reasons I’m here, so I’m thankful for that and thankful to be here,” Hines said, via BrownsWire.

Browns WR Elijah Moore talked about competition with WR Jerry Jeudy and the others in the receiver room: “I’ve been invited by competition my whole life… I ain’t never shy from nothing. I’m from Florida so that’s not nothing that I’m ever afraid of. If anything, that opens us up which you guys don’t realize. I’m excited about what we got.” (Cleveland.com’s YouTube)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh mentioned LB David Ojabo will likely move on to teamwork during training camp after only doing individual work in his knee surgery recovery. (Jeff Zrebiec)

mentioned LB will likely move on to teamwork during training camp after only doing individual work in his knee surgery recovery. (Jeff Zrebiec) Baltimore CB Brandon Stephens is heading into the final year of his rookie deal but he’s not worried about an extension despite having little talks about a new deal. (Zrebiec)

is heading into the final year of his rookie deal but he’s not worried about an extension despite having little talks about a new deal. (Zrebiec) First-round CB Nate Wiggins called time management the biggest lesson he’s learned throughout the early parts of the offseason. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin admitted that he’s not overly concerned about DL Cameron Heyward‘s absence during OTAs.

“I’m not overly concerned, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “Cam is a guy with over 10,000-plus career snaps. I know Cam very well. We’ve shared a lot of experiences over the years. He and I talk often. As a matter of fact, we talked twice yesterday. That is not an irregular thing. It’s what we always do. We talk about not only where he is and what’s going on with him, but where this team is. As a leader, he needs information in that regard.”

Heyward shut down rumors of him calling it a career: “I’m not retiring anytime soon.” (Allison Koehler)