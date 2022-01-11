AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Texans, David Culley

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich declined to address QB Carson Wentz‘s future with the team.

“We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson. “Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster. I don’t want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them.”

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder notes the Colts would take on $15 million in dead money if they cut Wentz before March 19 when more of his contract guarantees. It’s sizable but only half of what the Eagles ate to trade him to Indianapolis and would save $13 million on the cap for 2022.

The bigger question is what alternatives the Colts have to Wentz, especially after trading their first-round pick this coming April to acquire him last offseason. It’s not a great draft class at the position and their lack of draft capital makes it hard to acquire any of the big-name veterans who could be available.

There’s free agency, but Holder doesn’t think options like Teddy Bridgewater , Andy Dalton or Cam Newton represent an obvious upgrade over Wentz.

, or represent an obvious upgrade over Wentz. At this point, it appears that signs point to Indianapolis running it back with Wentz in 2022 and trying to bolster his supporting cast on offense, per Holder. They can move on with no penalty in 2023, as the guarantees in his deal will have expired.

Texans

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain believes the Dolphins will still pursue a trade for QB Deshaun Watson despite the departure of HC Brian Flores .

despite the departure of HC . The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports the Texans will not make a decision on HC David Culley until the end of the week.

until the end of the week. According to Howe, the Texans don’t expect Watson to change his mind if they change coaches.

Culley is aware that he’s judged on a year-to-year basis, and recognizes that the team didn’t perform as well as he hoped: ‘You’re judged every year. I’m not happy with the number of wins we got. I expected to get more. It’s a bottom line business.‘ (Aaron Wilson)

Culley said he hasn’t spoken to GM Nick Caserio or CEO Cal McNair regarding his status. (Wilson)

or CEO regarding his status. (Wilson) Culley believes that he’ll be the coach in 2022: “As far as I know I’m the head coach of the Texans moving forward.”

Texans RB Rex Burkhead will make $1.6 million fully guaranteed as a base salary in 2022, with $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $500,000 signing bonus, plus additional incentives. (Wilson)