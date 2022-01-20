AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said that the team would continue to evaluate quarterbacks after the team narrowly missed the playoffs with QB Carson Wentz.

“I don’t care who you have at the position at the time — I think every year, you’ve got to evaluate it in full, both free agents and the draft. I mean, it’s that important,” Ballard said, via Colts Audio Network. “And it’s one that we’ll exhaust each and every year and we do with our scouts and with our coaches.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans QB coach Pep Hamilton has yet to meet with the Carolina Panthers for their offensive coordinator job after previously being requested for an interview.

Wilson writes that Hamilton could return to Houston pending on its next hire at head coach.

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo has gleaned from league sources that former Dolphins HC Brian Flores is the Texans’ top choice for their head coaching vacancy.

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons is excited about what the Titans can do going forward, including making a run at the Super Bowl.

“We’re just getting started,” Simmons said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “Everyone’s kind of just coming back. I think that’s the best thing about our team right now. We’re getting everyone back and hopefully through this run we can put it all together and win the ultimate goal. That’s the Super Bowl.”