AFC Notes: Case Keenum, Bills, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones

Bills

Bills backup QB Case Keenum is grateful to be acquired by Buffalo and feels he has a “fresh start” on the team.

“I was undrafted coming out of college, but I’ve been traded for like three seventh-round picks and maybe a fifth-rounder, so I consider myself that,” Keenum said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “All these deals where everybody’s getting traded for three firsts and a second, and I’ve been traded for three sevenths and fifth! It does feel good. It does. It feels great to have a team want you to come. I think that’s when you look at a trade, you know, it’s less about being traded away. It’s a team that wants you. It’s a fresh start. A great city. I think Buffalo has exceeded my expectations in a lot of different ways, including off the field, out of the building. It’s been great. And the weather’s like this all year, so that’s really cool.”

Keenum reiterated that he feels “wanted” by the Bills after they moved to trade for him and is excited to be on a contending team.

“Honestly, to have a team come get you and not get released and go sign somewhere, they wanted me, they traded for me,” Keenum said. “It feels great to have a team like this, the caliber of players, the talent on the team, the type of offense they run, what Josh (Allen) has been able to do. To be able to come and learn and grow my game and get myself out of my comfort zone and learn some new offense has been really good. I’ve enjoyed it a lot. It may have been a little bit of a surprise at the time, but man, it’s full excitement, ready to go. I’ve been excited to get here and work. It’s been a great spring.”

Keenum said that QBs Josh Allen and Matt Barkley have been helping him learn the Bills’ offensive system.

“The amount of plays that are already in in spring, from protections to run game to routes to different types of routes to different concepts that I’ve never run before – all of the above,” Keenum said. “To be able to get up to speed has been tough. Josh has been a huge help. He’s so good. That whole quarterback room with Joe (Brady) and then with Ken when he comes in and then Matt having a background in it, too, it’s been a very good learning by committee. They’ve helped me out tremendously, so it’s been great. It’s kind of getting me out of my comfort zone and growing me a little bit in different ways that I haven’t done before.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh has noticed a lot of energy from the team’s 2020 draft class.

“It is fun to work with them because you see them having a lot of ‘ah-ha’ moments and figuring things out as they go,” Saleh said, via Jets Wire. “They bring a lot of juice. They’re fun to be around.”

The Jets have been cagey about which side of the line they plan to play OTs Mekhi Becton and George Fant , with both preferring left tackle, and ESPN’s Rich Cimini thinks it could be to help try and motivate Becton.

and , with both preferring left tackle, and ESPN’s Rich Cimini thinks it could be to help try and motivate Becton. He adds the Jets have also been discussing an extension with Fant and it could be for leverage given left tackles make more than right tackles.

Cimini mentions the Jets think WR Denzel Mims has turned a corner this offseason and has a better chance to make the team.

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones said that their offense wants to have “variety” in its ability to run and pass at all levels.

“The idea for every offense is to have an identity and to be able to play fast and play quicker. And to put stress on the defense is important for any offense,” Jones said, via PatriotsWire. “We want to be able to do that consistently and we want to be able to do whatever we want to do at any given time, whether that’s a run, play-action, or pass short, medium, or long. We’re trying to have a little bit of variety and just grow together.”

Jones added that he’s focused on becoming a leader of their offense.

“Yeah, I think that’s the whole point of the quarterback, right? It’s to lead the guys around you, get them the ball.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes Patriots fourth-round CB Jack Jones has put himself in a position to compete for the starting job and win it in training camp.