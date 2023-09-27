AFC Notes: Chandler Jones, Mike Williams, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Following Chargers WR Mike Williams‘ injury, HC Brandon Staley said it’s everyone’s duty to “elevate their game,” including WRs Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Josh Palmer, and Keenan Allen.

“Everyone is going to have to elevate their game. We have a lot of good options on our team — obviously, Quentin, being the first guy that is going to emerge in a bigger role. We have Derius Davis, who has continued to develop. That fifth spot is to be determined, but we know what we have in Josh and Keenan, those guys were fantastic yesterday in the game. You guys all saw what Josh did last year when both Keenan and Mike were down. Everyone is going to have to elevate their game, and it’s not just the receiving group, it’s going to be that tight end group and running back group, as well. We’re going to have to work through those adjustments here during the week to get ready for the Raiders,” said Staley, via Eric Smith of the team’s site.

Staley mentioned Johnson will have “more opportunities” now that Williams is injured and must continue improving.

“He will have more opportunities now that Mike [Williams] is not there. He just needs to continue to improve, like I mentioned after the game. You guys have seen him in practice, whether it was OTAs or training camp. We believe in the ability of this guy and we believe in the make-up of this guy. Now, he is going to get a bigger opportunity because there are going to be more opportunities available for him. It’s a great chance for him to step up, and for everyone around him, too, as well. This is going to be an important transition for us, offensively,” said Staley.

Staley said they drafted Johnston with a “long-term vision” and fans should expect “to see more of him.”

“We drafted Quentin with the belief in the player. A long-term vision. Now, he’s going to get a bigger opportunity. Now, you’re going to get to see more of him. All he needs to continue to do is do what he’s done ever since he’s been here, which is to continue to make progress on the field. Over time, he’s going to make more and more plays for us. We’re really happy with him and he’s going to get to shine in a bigger way now.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs signed WR Chase Cota to their practice squad on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero.

Raiders

Raiders DE Chandler Jones wrote on social media Monday night that he was taken to a hospital against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was later transferred to a behavioral health facility.

Jones further alleges the facility attempted to force him to take medications and injections, and was injected with an undisclosed substance during his ambulance ride despite not giving his consent.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online,” Jones wrote, per ESPN.

Jones said he has attempted to contact GM Dave Ziegler to ask why the Raiders won’t allow him in the team facility.

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong. I’m stuck here. I’m very sane,” Jones added. “I’m too strong of a person to be mentally broken.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions there would have to be a pretty colossal breakdown for the Raiders this year for HC Josh McDaniels to lose his job, as owner Mark Davis is prepared to be patient and ride out some bumps with McDaniels and Ziegler.

In more pressing matters, Fowler says the Raiders are optimistic QB Jimmy Garoppolo can clear the concussion protocol this week.

can clear the concussion protocol this week. The Raiders worked out tight ends Stephen Anderson and Anthony Firkser on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.