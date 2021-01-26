AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Colts

Chargers

Per the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, new Chargers OC Joe Lombardi said he wants to have some balance on offense, but added that: “When you have a quarterback as talented as [ Justin Herbert ], you want to let him throw when it’s appropriate.”

said he wants to have some balance on offense, but added that: “When you have a quarterback as talented as [ ], you want to let him throw when it’s appropriate.” Lombardi was very complimentary of Herbert: “If you line up all the QB skillsets in the NFL, he’d be at the very top along with a couple other guys.” (Popper)

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley mentioned his excitement for new ST coordinator Derius Swinton: “Situationally, he’s been instrumental in helping the Cardinals with game management; it’s something that I’m really excited for him to bring to the Chargers.” (Jeff Miller)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman muffed a punt that gave the Bills the ball inside the five and set up a quick touchdown that put Kansas City in an early 9-0 hole. Afterward, Hardman went over to the bench and tossed a jacket over himself as if to disappear, but he didn’t disappear from the Chiefs’ game plan on offense. The very next possession he caught a touchdown and a 50-yard run later on helped set up another score as Kansas City’s offense roared back in the 38-24 win.

“Just a dumb mistake on my part,” Hardman said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “My teammates are always going to be with me and keep me up. It’s also good that the coaches still have confidence in you to make things happen.”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins and RB Le’Veon Bell are expected to be healthy enough to play in the Super Bowl.

Colts

Colts’ HC Frank Reich spoke about Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford when the two teams faced off earlier this season, and now the team could be in the market for the veteran on his way out of Detroit.

“He has elite arm talent,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5TheFan.com. “He’s one of those handfuls of guys, that you say, ‘There are guys that have a really good arm and then there are guys that have the elite arm strength and arm talent.’ He’s one of those guys. He’s fun to watch. He makes big plays. He has a knack at the end of the game to make a play.”