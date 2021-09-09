AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

PFF’s Doug Kyed reports the Chargers are optimistic that RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) will be able to play in Week 1, barring any setbacks.

The Chargers announced Ekeler didn't practice with a hamstring injury on Wednesday.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. will start at cornerback on Sunday. (Fernando Ramirez)

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire said he is more comfortable in the offense after getting a full offseason with the team.

“Oh yeah, most definitely,” Edwards-Helaire said, via Chiefs Wire. “Just really having that off time, my first time being able to have the same offense since my junior year of high school. Every year at LSU was a different offense going into the next season, so this is the first time I’ve actually had the same offense going into the offseason, so I feel pretty prepared.”

Edwards-Helaire added the entire unit believes there is still room to grow.

“Everything was about just trending in the right direction and nobody’s going to be 100 percent perfect at everything,” Edwards-Helaire said. “But I’m confident, EB’s [Eric Bieniemy] confident, Pat’s [Patrick Mahomes] confident, and that’s really the biggest thing. Having Pat standing next to me and really knowing, as far as protection and understanding the scheme, he knows what’s going on, but ultimately, really picking up the guy that needs to be picked up man. Right now, everything’s hitting the nail on the head, so I feel more than confident.”