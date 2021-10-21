AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a hypothetical trade between the Falcons and Chargers with Los Angeles giving up a fifth-round pick and OT Trey Pipkins for K Younghoe Koo .

for K . Barnwell explains the cap-strapped Falcons might not want to dedicate top kicker money to Koo after his contract expires following this season, whereas the Chargers’ kicking woes are well-publicized.

Chiefs

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a hypothetical trade between the Chiefs and Rams swapping CB Deandre Baker for LB Travin Howard . Neither is playing much right now but could improve the depth for spots at which Kansas City and Los Angeles are weak.

for LB . Neither is playing much right now but could improve the depth for spots at which Kansas City and Los Angeles are weak. He also thinks the Chiefs could send a couple of sixth-round picks to the Lions for DE Charles Harris as another avenue to add defensive help.

as another avenue to add defensive help. Regarding the Chiefs starting S Juan Thornhill ahead of Daniel Sorensen, DC Steve Spagnuolo said Thornhill deserved to start with Sorensen in a “bit of a slump”: “Juan deserved to be out there. Dan and I talked. He was in a little bit of a slump.” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs said interim HC Rich Bisaccia brought a more laid-back atmosphere to their sideline rather than Jon Gruden‘s typical fiery attitude.

“Man, the sideline … it was like (there was no) anxiety,” Jacobs said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It was weird. It was like everybody was calm. You didn’t have somebody cussing at you, or going crazy at the refs. None of that.”

Even after a bad play, Jacobs reiterated that they kept a good atmosphere on the sidelines.

“It was like, ‘OK, not going to harp on it, next play.’ The guys all kind of motivated each other. You saw a lot of defensive guys standing up and offensive guys jumping off the bench when the defense made plays. I was like, that’s the right type of energy that we needed. I loved it.”

Regarding Raiders’ recently signed CB Desmond Trufant, Bisaccia believes the cornerback did well in practice this week and expects him to be in the “three-man rotation.”

“He had a good day today,” Bisaccia said. “He’s been in the system. Maybe the verbiage was a little bit different, but we’re expecting him to be in the three-man rotation and contribute going into the game this week.”