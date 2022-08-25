AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is putting in the work to be one of the best in the league, with WR Keenan Allen, C Corey Linsley and HC Brandon Staley taking notice.

“He stays like an hour-and-a-half after practice just throwing balls,” Allen said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “It’s crazy. I don’t know. Philip (Rivers) never stayed after practice to throw the ball. Philip put in the work, but this guy is out here like an hour-and-a-half after, just throwing the same route over and over and over. If there is not a spiral, he’ll just keep throwing the same one.”

“It’s based on whatever happened that day,” Herbert explained. “If there are a couple of throws during practice that maybe I missed or maybe I felt like I could have done better after practice is the time to address those. There is no pressure on us. The only pressure that you make is what you put on yourself.”

Herbert has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in his first two seasons and appears to be taking even more of a step forward.

“He’s making calls now,” Linsley said. “And he’s making adjustments and stuff. Last year, he was maybe a little hesitant.”

“He’s just so steady,” Staley added. “He’s a fierce competitor. His intangibles are by far his best quality, the head that he has on his shoulders. There are nobody’s standards that will ever, ever meet his own. He has rare competitive stamina… It tells the organization that we better keep up with him.”

Chiefs

Kansas City hosted DB Nasir Greer and TE Tanner Hudson for a workout. Hudson ultimately signed with the Giants. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams is with a new franchise this season but has shifted his focus into getting himself into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when all is said and done. He even put the number 29 on his daily alarm clock to reflect the number of wide receivers who are currently enshrined.

“I want to be in the Hall,” Adams told The Pivot. “There’s only 29 at my position in that, and I’ve got that on my alarm clock when I wake up. It’s always been a goal. If I am where I am now, and I know I can continue to build that, I’ve got a chance.”