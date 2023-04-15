AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

When asked if the Chargers are building a team in its own vision or to stop Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, GM Tom Telesco responded they try to keep both in mind when putting together their roster.

“You talk about both because you want to balance it,” said Telesco, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “You don’t want to be a team that’s just building to beat one other team and forget that we got to play the way we think we need to play to win, to beat the other teams in the division and everybody else that we play.”

Telesco reiterated he feels a need to surpass Kansas City.

“You like to be a little bit more on the offensive and ‘Hey, this is how we’re going to play and this is how teams have to stop us,’” Telesco said. “But you can’t help but to see the Super Bowl champions in our division. We have to beat them.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley mentioned it’s important to focus on defeating divisional opponents.

“You start with your division because you play those guys six times a year, maybe more in the playoffs,” Staley said. “But I think you, you always have to look within your team, how you want your team to look.”

According to Tony Pauline, the Chargers ran the workout for Tennessee TE Princeton Fant at his pro day.

Chiefs

Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs re-signed WR Justin Watson to a two-year deal worth a max of $6 million and includes $1.4 million guaranteed.

to a two-year deal worth a max of $6 million and includes $1.4 million guaranteed. According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs hosted Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan for a visit.

for a visit. Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan WR Ronnie Bell has visited with the 49ers, Chiefs, Lions, Patriots, Saints, and Seahawks.

Raiders

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders hosted Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan for a visit.

for a visit. Wilson also reports that UNLV LB Austin Ajiake is working out for the Raiders at their local pro day.

is working out for the Raiders at their local pro day. Seth Walder reports the Raiders promoted Football Research and Development analyst Walt King to Coordinator, Player Personnel Research and Strategy.