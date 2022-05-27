AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Colin Kaepernick

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley weighed in on the addition of LB Kyle Van Noy.

“His trademark has been that he can do either. He can play on the edge. He can play behind the ball. He’s a very versatile player, but what he does better than anything is he’s extremely instinctive. He’s a playmaker. He can make plays at both of those positions, and he can run the show,” Staley said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “… We just feel like that versatility is really going to help us, and that championship experience. He’s a Super Bowl champion. He’s been a part of top-five defenses really wherever he’s been.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Mecole Hardman tweaked his hamstring and didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

After working out free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick, Raiders HC Josh McDaniels reinforced his faith in QB Derek Carr.

“I think he knows this is his football team and he’s working like it on the field and he’s leading the way that we want him to lead and he’s doing all the right things,” McDaniels said, via ESPN. “I couldn’t ask more from Derek Carr and very pleased with what he’s doing so far.”

McDaniels discredited the importance of Kaepernick’s workout and said it was just standard procedure in order to find the best players for the team.

“Just a standard procedure, we will only talk about the people who are on our team,” he said. “[General manager Dave Ziegler] and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring and we really don’t make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they looked like, what they didn’t look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kinds of things are kind of private obviously for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better. If players are added to the team then obviously we’ll talk about them at that point. I respect the question 100 percent. I understand. But’s kind of what we’ll stick to.“