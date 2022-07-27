AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Davante Adams

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley says S Derwin James is not practicing due to ongoing contract negotiations but is still going through walk-throughs with the team. (Lindsey Thiry)

Chiefs

Travis Kelce ’s reworked deal with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports in TE’s reworked deal with the Chiefs , he gets $1 million added to his base salary and $2 million in per-game active roster bonuses to bump his total 2022 compensation to $10.5 million.

The Chiefs are opening up training camp with OL Roderick Johnson as the No. 1 left tackle. (Adam Teicher)

as the No. 1 left tackle. (Adam Teicher) Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the plan is to keep G Joe Thuney at left guard for the time being. (Nate Taylor)

said the plan is to keep G at left guard for the time being. (Nate Taylor) Reid also said that DE Frank Clark is currently out dealing with an illness. (Taylor)

is currently out dealing with an illness. (Taylor) On defense, fourth-round CB Joshua Williams was playing with the first-team in nickel packages. (Taylor)

was playing with the first-team in nickel packages. (Taylor) The Chiefs tried out G Jake Burton.

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams has set the tone early for Las Vegas’ offense during the team’s first week of training camp. Adams has displayed a relentless work ethic that has earned him the early respect of his new teammates.

“Davante is incredible,” DE Chandler Jones said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “He is a very hard worker. A lot of times, you get around guys and they have the accolades and they have the big name, it’s like they get complacent. But not Davante. He works hard. If he messes up a drill, he’ll do it again. And those are the characteristics that you need because there’s a lot of people watching.”

Adams’ work ethic has rubbed off on the rest of the team’s pass catchers, especially the younger, more impressionable receivers.

“That energy in the room just lifts everybody up to that level,” TE Darren Waller said. “Even when guys may not have it a certain day, it’s like you see that guy lined up next to you (or) across from you, (there’s) somebody like Tae and I’m like, ‘I’m coming with it.’”