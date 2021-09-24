AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley commented on LB Kenneth Murray‘s performance after two games and also spoke about LB Drue Tranquill, who saw his role reduced to start the season.

“I think up and down,” Staley said, via ChargersWire.com.“I think there have been some really good moments. And then, there have been some moments that we need to have him improve. He needs to improve for us just like a lot of guys. And I think that the exciting thing is that he’s such a hard worker … I think that you’re going to see him continue to improve.”

“Drue’s playing well,” Staley said of Tranquill. “We’re going to get him on the football field, that’s for sure. He played well in the Dallas game. He’s practicing great. It’s one thing I said in the preseason, I do feel like he’s a starter. We’re trying to unpack that rotation right now.”

OUT for Week 3: CB Chris Harris (shoulder)

for Week 3: CB Chris Harris (shoulder) DOUBTFUL for Week 3: DT Justin Jones (calf)

for Week 3: DT Justin Jones (calf) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: LB Joey Bosa (foot, ankle)

Chiefs

Chiefs’ DT Jarran Reed was vocal about the team’s defense despite it being his first year in Kansas City, noting that there must be improvements as the season progresses.

“Yeah well, our first two games we played two really complex run teams,” Reed said, via ChiefsWire.com. “They’re very good at what they do. They did a lot of complicated schemes, but we’ve got to get back to the drawing board, go back to practice, tackle well, tear off blocks, just get back to the drawing board and just get better. We’ve got to expect that we’re going to get each team’s very best. Just because of what the Chiefs have done the past few years. So when teams come in here, it’s their Super Bowl to them. We’ve just got to stay grounded and we’ve got to take each game as that — we’re going to get the team’s best and we’ve got to step up to that challenge. We’ve got to play that much better.”

DOUBTFUL for Week 3: DE Frank Clark (hamstring)

for Week 3: DE Frank Clark (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: DE Chris Jones (wrist), CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep)

Raiders

Raiders signed LB Marquel Lee to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

to their practice squad. (NFLTR) Raiders released OT Devery Hamilton from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. OUT for Week 3: G Richie Incognito (calf), S Dallin Leavitt (concussion), CB Roderic Teamer (ankle)

for Week 3: G Richie Incognito (calf), S Dallin Leavitt (concussion), CB Roderic Teamer (ankle) DOUBTFUL for Week 3: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle)