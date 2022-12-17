AFC Notes: Chargers, Derwin James, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said that S Derwin James (quadriceps) is considered “day-to-day”

“Day-to-day,” Staley said, via Elliot Teaford of the Los Angeles Daily News. “We’re going to try to get him back (for Sunday’s game against the Titans), but we’re definitely going to err on the side of patience. We’ll let his body talk to us.”

Staley added that they want to be sure James gets enough rest to recover and finish the season.

“We’re just going to make sure he gets the rest he needs so he can come back and finish the season strong,” Staley said.

As for TE Donald Parham (hamstring) returning from injured reserve, Staley said that they are eager to have him back.

“His patience has been tested,” Staley said. “It’s going to be great to have him back in there. He has been very productive for us. He has size. He has run-after-catch ability. He’s been a good blocker for us, which, as you guys know, last year, was a very important part of his job.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and RB coach Greg Lewis commented on the success that seventh-round RB Isiah Pacheco is having in his rookie season.

“You know what, that’s a part of him, so he’s going to play excited regardless,” Bieniemy said, via ChiefsWire.com. “So after every time he touched the ball, he has this juice or this energy – and I told you before, I want that same juice after every play call like, ‘Yeah, I just called that play!’ (laughter). Do you know what I mean? But he’s enjoying it, and you do not want to take that from him because that’s a part of who he is. He loves that. It makes him, it re-energizes him for the next play, but that’s something that Pacheco has within him. And we’re just going to ride with it.”

“No, the big thing with Coach Reid and being around him for almost 20 years, for me, is that he allows you to be yourself and let your personality show,” Lewis said. “And Pop (Isiah Pacheco) does a tremendous job of letting his personality show, and you don’t want to take that away from anybody, any player, because then you’re losing who they are as a player, well. So it’s a fine line, but he knows where that line is, and we all understand it. He’s toeing the line, but he’s doing a great job for us.”

Chiefs DL Frank Clark was fined $10,609 for the hit on Broncos QB Russell Wilson last week. (Parker Gabriel)

Raiders

Aaron Wilson reports that the Raiders worked out former Colts and Texans Keke Coutee. WR