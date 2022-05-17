AFC Notes: Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots

Chargers

Chargers CB Bryce Callahan said HC Brandon Staley called him two weeks into the offseason to gauge potential interest in joining the team. (Daniel Popper)

The Chargers put in a waiver claim on OL Drew Himmelman, who was claimed by the Commanders. Both teams had previously put in a claim for veteran OL Wes Martin, who was claimed by the Jaguars. (Field Yates)

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said that the confidence of QB Tua Tagovailoa is one of the things that separates him from the pack and makes him stand out.

“The one thing is his confidence level,” Grier said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He played well for us in the second half of the season and I think with the additions we’ve done, the players we’ve added around him, has him really excited.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel expects RB Raheem Mostert to be ready for Week 1 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 2021 season opener with the 49ers: “His expectations are to play week 1 and we are not going to rush it. He’s come too far to have a setback. He’s diligently working day in, day out. When he’s ready he’ll be on the field.” (Barry Jackson)

Patriots

Patriots coach Steve Belichick said he sees LB Josh Uche being a big part of the defense after he didn’t receive much playing time in 2021. (Zack Cox)

