AFC Notes: Chargers, Justin Herbert, Colts, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said they will “cherry-pick” from Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson‘s contracts when drawing up Justin Herbert‘s next deal.

“Any time there is a contract signed at that position it’s going to come up in conversation,” Telesco said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I wouldn’t say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint — I wouldn’t say that at all. But like anything else, there’ll be contracts that’ll be talked about, and we’ll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like. The agent will cherry-pick some things out of that contract that he likes. But in the end, we’ll get to a compromise at some point. Something that works for everybody.”

Telesco wouldn’t put a timeline on when a deal will get done for Herbert.

“I don’t know when it will get done,” Telesco said. “I don’t really have a timeframe for it, to be honest with you. But we’ll get there.”

Colts

There was a point where it looked like Colts CB Kenny Moore II was going to be playing for a different team in 2023. Older, more expensive and coming off a down season, Moore came up in trade talks this offseason. Ultimately, the Colts turned down the offers they had and bet on Moore again going into the final year of his deal.

“I think anything was possible as far as me being on the team or not on the team,” Moore said via the Athletic’s James Boyd. “Or on somebody else’s team. “It could’ve been likely to happen. I don’t really know. But I don’t handle those keys. It’s just good to be back.”

The fit for Moore with Colts DC Gus Bradley and secondary coach Ron Milus wasn’t smooth in 2022, but all parties involved are determined to get more out of the partnership in 2023.

“He knows exactly what we’re looking for at this point in the offseason, and I just think his growth is gonna be there,” Milus said. “He’ll be able to make the kind of plays he’s accustomed to making.”

Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis said three quarterbacks going early in the 2023 NFL Draft gave them an easy decision to draft EDGE Tyree Wilson.

“With three quarterbacks gone in the top 4, they knew that one of their four targets would be available at No. 7,” Davis said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Then it became a fait accompli. It made it simple — Tyree was the man.”

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler was initially unsure if Wilson would fall to No. 7.

“Going into it, we weren’t sure whether he was going to be there or not,” Ziegler said. “And so, (we were) very excited when we saw that [Wilson] was still there and excited to have him.”

Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly said their defensive backs are excited about Wilson’s potential impact.

“I know that our secondary players are extremely excited about the possibility of what Tyree can provide for us,” said Kelly. “Me, personally, as a defensive back, I would be excited when you see a guy that’s 6-5, 35-inch arms, who’s proven to have the ability to get to the quarterback from multiple spots. That’s just an exciting possibility. It means, ‘maybe I don’t have to cover as long.’ And in this division, you’ve got to have some guys that can go get the quarterback.”