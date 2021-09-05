AFC Notes: Chargers, Patriots, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi said he has been impressed with TE Donald Parham.

“I was very optimistic about him as a receiver based on the little bit I saw on film and I think he’s stepped up and shown that he can do that more consistently. I’ve been impressed with his willingness and aggressiveness blocking which is important for a tight end,” Lombardi said, via Chargers Wire.

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said QB Mac Jones earned the starting spot.

“He really works hard. He puts a lot of time into it,” McDaniels said, via Patriots Wire. “He’s been well prepared each day to come in and do the things that we ask our guys to do. He’s learned how to operate what we’ve asked him to operate so far fairly well. And he’s improved. And he continues to make progress. He’s generally taken care of the football. And he’s given the other 10 guys on the field an opportunity to do their job effectively and produce positive plays.”

McDaniels added Jones’ approach to the game will suit him well in the NFL.

“I really feel confident about his approach, his ability to learn, his ability to process information and really his ability to make a mistake and learn from those, too,” McDaniels said. “Because that’s a never-ending process for every player. He generally — he’s a great listener and he tries not to make the same mistake twice. Not saying that he doesn’t do that at times, but I think he’s really shown a strong aptitude at a young age to try to put those mistakes behind him and then move on and try to continue to improve as a quarterback.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss says those close to CB Stephon Gilmore say his placement on the PUP list to start the season is not related to unhappiness with his contract and that he was not medically cleared to play yet.

Raiders

Vincent Bonsignore does not see veteran LB K.J. Wright starting in Week 1 against the Ravens, despite him keeping in great shape and having the ability to quickly grasp the playbook.

Bonsignore adds the Raiders brought in RB Peyton Barber in order to have a proven third-down running back who can also be effective when catching passes.

in order to have a proven third-down running back who can also be effective when catching passes. Dan Graziano of ESPN says that while TE Darren Waller will certainly QB Derek Carr ‘s top target, the Raiders could end up using WR Bryan Edwards often since he was in line for a larger role prior to being derailed by injuries.

will certainly QB ‘s top target, the Raiders could end up using WR often since he was in line for a larger role prior to being derailed by injuries. According to Jason Fitzgerald, the Raiders will likely need a move or two to get under the cap prior to Thursday.