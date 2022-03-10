AFC Notes: Chargers, Raiders, Steelers

Chargers

Chargers WR Mike Williams said that HC Brandon Staley wanted him to focus on short routes and getting the ball in space last season, which led to careers highs of 76 catches and 1,146 receiving yards.

“That was what Coach Staley and the group wanted me to do, showcase everything that I can do in my game,” said Williams, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The short routes, getting the ball in my hands in space and making plays happen with my legs. That’s kind of what the group wanted me to do. They wanted me to be a playmaker and I was able to showcase that.”

Williams recalled beginning his career slowly after dealing with a lingering back injury coming out of college.

“It was a rough start,” Williams said. “First getting drafted here. First year, not being able to do things I want to do because of the back. But I felt after that I just believed in myself and believed in the people around me and continued to get better.”

Raiders

Former Raiders FB Alec Ingold, who was declined a tendered contract on Thursday, said the organization’s decision is “heartbreaking” for him.

“Gut-wrenching and heartbreaking,” said Ingold, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It feels like I’m going undrafted all over again.”

Ingold said the situation is out of his control and is focused on returning strong from his torn ACL.

“It’s a tough circumstance that nobody can really control and I get it,” Ingold said. “Just have to lock in on what I can control and be the best Alec Ingold I can be. I know all those guys in that building have a vision of what needs to happen to finish what we started. I’m really excited to see that manifest. My future is all about getting healthy and being a better football player after this ACL than before.”

Ingold is confident that he will be fully recovered from his surgery in time for training camp.

“I’m over three months post-operation now and crushing the rehab,” Ingold said. “I’m excited to be fully cleared by training camp wherever that might be and take all of these lessons and hardships and turn it into a heck of a 2022 campaign.”

Steelers

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert doesn’t anticipate Pittsburgh being overly aggressive in the free-agent market but doesn’t rule out more splashes than usual.

“I never view us as being that aggressive, front-of-the-line free-agency team. We never have been, and I don’t anticipate that changing,” Colbert said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “But I can’t say it wouldn’t. I hate to say that because I am saying two different things, but traditionally, we haven’t been because we haven’t had that cap room.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II pointed out that they have $28 million in cap space to work with, which gives them an opportunity to fill some holes.

“I think I do like the fact that maybe we have a little more room to work with going into this free-agent period, and it may allow us to be more aggressive in certain situations,” Rooney said. “We have some holes to fill, and hopefully having some cap space is going to allow us to do some of those things.”