AFC Notes: Chase Brown, Isaiah Likely, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor knows that the team has to improve their running game after a bad performance (ten carries for three yards) by RB Chase Brown in the loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

“There’s a lot we have to prove in the run game,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.“It’s not pretty right now. We’re not going to run from that. There’s a lot of that going on that we got to really sort out and identify our problems and be able to correct them on the run.”

“From the running back position, I feel like breaking more tackles, breaking more tackles and getting up to the second level and making more explosive [plays], I think that’s what we can do at our position,” Brown said on Sunday. “The main thing is winning games, when you lose, it’s different. Obviously, we have to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out where we have to get better and move on.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he didn’t consider benching QB Joe Flacco despite the offensive struggles in their 13-10 Week 3 win. (Scott Petrak)

said he didn’t consider benching QB despite the offensive struggles in their 13-10 Week 3 win. (Scott Petrak) Cleveland DE Myles Garrett on how he kept the team’s sprits high despite trailing all game except for the last second: “If I believe, the guys around are gonna believe. You know, I’m gonna go out there and keep fighting because I know that if I do my very best, guys next to me, guys behind me are gonna do the very same, and outcomes like this happen.” (Petrak)

on how he kept the team’s sprits high despite trailing all game except for the last second: “If I believe, the guys around are gonna believe. You know, I’m gonna go out there and keep fighting because I know that if I do my very best, guys next to me, guys behind me are gonna do the very same, and outcomes like this happen.” (Petrak) Browns CB Cameron Mitchell was fined $6,191 for a low block in Week 2.

Ravens

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely has returned to practice after having foot surgery in August and is now looking at a potential return in Week 4.

“You always want to look at the long game,” Likely said, via the team’s website. “In this league, it’s a turtle’s race. Understand that January’s so far away. We just put up 40-plus points back-to-back. The offense is well capable to be themselves whether I’m on or off the field. They’re not rushing me back. Me limited isn’t helping anybody. You guys want to see me be me.”