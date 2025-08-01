AFC Notes: Chase Brown, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns

Bengals

Chase Brown enters the season as the Bengals’ incumbent starting running back. Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher said Brown will be a “focal point” of their offense in 2025.

“Chase is gonna be a focal point of what we do. We are going to be cognizant of the workload over the course of an entire season because we plan on having him and we need to have him out there for the entirety of the year,” Brown said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the team’s site. “Certainly you don’t wanna burn a guy out, by the same token, you wanna make sure your most dynamic explosive players are on the field and ready to touch the football as many times as possible within a plan that keeps them available to you, so we’ll figure out what that means, but, we’re cognizant of it, and we want him to have success and stay available.”

Shedeur Sanders

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders recently made headlines regarding two speeding tickets, but admitted he has learned his lesson and will no longer be driving at high speeds.

“Yeah, I definitely learned not to drive fast at all,” Sanders said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So I really don’t even drive that much anymore. But I really don’t drive fast at all. So I definitely follow the rules, and I hope everybody learned from my situation, you know that not to drive fast at all.”

Sanders has been a clear fourth in the pecking order at the position in training camp so far and has had the fewest reps. However, he’s taking it in stride: “I just have to maximize from a mental standpoint — OK, what can I do to learn and get better when I’m not getting reps? The opportunity will come. When it comes, I want to know the ins and outs.” (Zac Jackson)

Browns

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provides his key takeaways from the Browns’ training camp thus far:

Breer writes that there still isn’t a clear leader for Cleveland’s starting quarterback role between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders .

and . Breer notes that Flacco has been “steady and smooth” in training camp, while Pickett is “keeping up with him” and brings more mobility to the position than their other options. Flacco and Pickett have taken most of the first-team reps.

Breer adds that Gabriel is “adapting quickly” and is showing accuracy, instincts, and command. As for Sanders, he is “far behind” the other quarterbacks. Gabriel has gotten a “few looks with the first team,” while Sanders has been with the second and third teams.

As for when the Browns will name a starter, Breer believes they will ideally name their top option ahead of their preseason finale against the Rams.

Regarding third-round TE Harold Fannin Jr. , Breer writes he’s expected to be a “viable weapon” as Cleveland’s move tight end.

, Breer writes he’s expected to be a “viable weapon” as Cleveland’s move tight end. At receiver, Breer mentions that Jerry Jeudy is determined to show he’s their No. 1 option while Cedric Tillman looks like he can become their No. 2. As for Diontae Johnson, Breer says he’s fit in “nicely so far” but has been “unreliable.” Second-year WR Jamari Thrash has shown “smarts and savvy” but still must prove he can produce on game day.

is determined to show he’s their No. 1 option while looks like he can become their No. 2. As for Breer says he’s fit in “nicely so far” but has been “unreliable.” Second-year WR has shown “smarts and savvy” but still must prove he can produce on game day. Breer could see the Browns add another offensive tackle, given LT Dawand Jones needs to prove he can stay healthy and RT Jack Conklin is “aging and a bit injury-prone.”

needs to prove he can stay healthy and RT is “aging and a bit injury-prone.” Breer writes that second-round LB Carson Schwesinger has been impressive and has a good chance to wear the green dot in 2025.