AFC Notes: Chiefs, Colts, Jets

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid explained his standpoint on making a trade ahead of the deadline, pointing out it doesn’t give players a lot of time to get acclimated.

“Yeah, it would depend on who the guy is. I mean, that’s the obvious. If he’s got experience in the offense, and it’s not too bad,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “But it takes, it takes somebody a little bit of time to get himself involved and get the terminology down, but it’s a lot easier now than it is during training camp, and they have to learn a kazillion plays here they just have the game week to learn and getting on the same page with the quarterback and the timing and all that. That’s a bigger issue normally.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes price is going to be a huge consideration for the Chiefs as they weigh an outside addition to the receiving corps in the wake of injuries to Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown .

and . For that reason, Fowler highlights players like Browns WR Amari Cooper and Giants WR Darius Slayton as options since both are on cheap base salaries for 2024.

and Giants WR as options since both are on cheap base salaries for 2024. Fowler mentions Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will get the first crack at more snaps to replace Rice, as he had a similar role when he was with the team in 2022. He adds the team doesn’t view first-round WR Xavier Worthy as a high-volume option yet.

will get the first crack at more snaps to replace Rice, as he had a similar role when he was with the team in 2022. He adds the team doesn’t view first-round WR as a high-volume option yet. Dianna Russini reports that it could be six weeks or six-plus months for WR Rashee Rice to recover from his injury, depending on his upcoming arthroscopic surgery.

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) is questionable for Week 5 against Jacksonville. (Jonathan Jones)

(oblique) is questionable for Week 5 against Jacksonville. (Jonathan Jones) Dianna Russini reports that the Browns, Dolphins, and Jets were among the teams who told QB Joe Flacco they were uninterested in signing him this past offseason.

they were uninterested in signing him this past offseason. Colts LB Isaiah Land was fined $5,083 for Roughing the Passer (body weight) in Week 4.

was fined $5,083 for Roughing the Passer (body weight) in Week 4. According to Mike Chappell, Colts OL Will Fries went to the hospital due to a fractured tibia, which will likely end his season.

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson was asked how he feels about a potential trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams : “Yeah, that’d be cool. I feel like it’s cool if we get him up here. Like I always say, if it helps us win, let’s do it.” (Rich Cimini)

was asked how he feels about a potential trade for Raiders WR : “Yeah, that’d be cool. I feel like it’s cool if we get him up here. Like I always say, if it helps us win, let’s do it.” (Rich Cimini) Rodgers revealed after losing to the Vikings in Week 5 that he had suffered a low-ankle sprain. (Clayton Holloway)

Saleh after the team’s loss: “You’re always going to find silver linings. I’m not ready to talk about them now but I do appreciate that our guys continue to battle and they fought and gave ourselves a chance. We’re right there with a chance to score a touchdown at the end of the game and go win it and unfortunately, it didn’t happen for us.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Jets WR Allen Lazard was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture), and OL John Simpson was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (leg whip) in Week 4.

