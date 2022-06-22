AFC Notes: Chiefs, Derek Carr, Raiders, Ravens

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach noted that the additions on offense of WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, RB Ronald Jones, and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster allowed the team to focus on the defensive side of the ball in the draft.

“You have to have balance on both sides of the football and we wanted to upgrade the youth, the talent and the depth on the defensive side,” Veach said via ESPN. “We also did some stuff offensively in free agency. We brought in JuJu and we brought in MVS and we brought in Ronald Jones. Certainly, the draft was geared more toward defense and I think it’s a combination of us wanting to certainly get better and get deeper and younger. But had we not been able to sign the Smith-Schusters and the MVSes and the RoJos, it maybe deviates a little.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams told reporters that comparing former college teammate at Fresno State and current QB Derek Carr to Adams’ previous QB Aaron Rodgers is similar to comparing Adams himself to Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice.

“That’s a tough question,” Adams said. “I mean, it’s tough to compare. It’s really apples and oranges there. I mean, it’s just such a different ball game. Obviously, you have Aaron, who is cemented as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. That’s just like comparing me to Jerry Rice. It’d be tough to do because Jerry’s put together what he’s done and it’s undeniable respect for him. And me, I’m still going. There’s still a lot that I’ve got to do to be mentioned with Jerry and I’m aware of that. And I think Derek is also aware of that, from a big-picture. But as far as talent and ability, I mean, it’s really similar, if I’m keeping it real. Derek’s arm strength — they throw the ball a lot differently. Like, Derek is going to fire it in there and you’re going to know that thing’s coming quick. And Aaron’s got the ability to just tighten that core up and just flick the ball to you. So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late if they see you coming out of a break — not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you’re outside the numbers already.”

“They both obsess over football and they know everything that’s going on out there,” Adams added. “A lot of times, I’ve seen Aaron call out a blitz when the safety’s 17-yards off the ball. He’ll say in practice, ‘Hey, he’s coming.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ And then, sure enough, dude comes flying on the snap from 17 yards down the field. So I’ve seen that from Aaron. Then I’ve seen Derek literally give me a check that didn’t make any sense to me before in college — here, same thing — and we score a touchdown on it. So, a lot of similarities, but much different. And I think Derek is in a position where he’s chasing to be one of those all-time greats like that, which is not a slight on Derek whatsoever. I wouldn’t be here if I was slighting Derek. But I don’t think I’m ready to compare myself to Jerry Rice just yet. We’ll see when it’s all said and done, or after some more time — just to be fair overall. And I think the same is with Derek, where we’re both chasing it and still have got a lot in front of us.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh commented on the addition of veteran RB Mike Davis to the team’s roster, along with rookie RB Tyler Badie.

“[I’m] very positive about Mike Davis,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “He shows up as a veteran running back. [He’s] quick, has really good vision, and he’s always been a good receiving running back, but when you see it in person, it kind of opens your eyes. I’ll say, Tyler Badie, too, is a receiving running back. These guys kind of jumped out that way in these camps.”