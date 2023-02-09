AFC Notes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets

Chiefs
Melvin Gordon‘s 2022 season started with him being part of a rotation with the Broncos and will end with being a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad.
“This situation is not what I wanted, being on the practice squad. Never in a million years did I think I’d be here. But I’m here, I’m blessed,” Gordon said, per Fernando Ramirez. “This is a humbling experience, it for sure is.”
“I expected to be here in Denver right now,” he said. “I’m here with the Chiefs, ironically.”
Dolphins
- Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin highlighted his meeting with the Dolphins at Shrine Bowl as one that went well. (Ryan Fowler)
Jets
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt notes the Jets will likely need to add another low-cost depth option at running back as insurance for RB Breece Hall as he returns from a torn ACL. He’s doubtful the Jets bring back RB James Robinson despite trading for him midseason, and the duo of Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight had a part in New York’s late-season run game struggles.
- If the Jets end up cutting WRs Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios, Rosenblatt writes they’ll need to add more depth to their receiving corps as backstops if Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims continue their struggles.
- Rosenblatt highlights 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair as a pending free agent with familiarity with the Jets coaching staff who could be a target given he plays a position of need.
- He adds 49ers S Jimmie Ward could also be a target, as the Jets have a big need at safety and could totally revamp the position this offseason.
- Rosenblatt says the Jets probably need to treat center and offensive tackle as needs even with potential answers on the roster in OT Mekhi Becton and C Connor McGovern. Becton has a long injury history and McGovern is slated to be a free agent.
- Rosenblatt expects the Jets to look at drafting a defensive tackle or two in the draft given how most of their current roster is slated for free agency.
Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin highlighted his meeting with the Jets at Shrine Bowl as one that went well. (Ryan Fowler)
- Eastern Carolina QB Holton Ahlers has met with the Jets. He participated in both the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Bowl and was the MVP of both games. (Ryan Fowler)
