AFC Notes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets

Chiefs

Melvin Gordon‘s 2022 season started with him being part of a rotation with the Broncos and will end with being a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad.

“This situation is not what I wanted, being on the practice squad. Never in a million years did I think I’d be here. But I’m here, I’m blessed,” Gordon said, per Fernando Ramirez. “This is a humbling experience, it for sure is.”

“I expected to be here in Denver right now,” he said. “I’m here with the Chiefs, ironically.”

