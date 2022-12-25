AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders, Texans

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes notched another incredible moment in a lengthy list with a highlight-reel touchdown run where he dove for the pylon from several yards out and scored to punctuate a win against the visiting Seahawks.

“It was just unbelievable,” Chiefs WR Justin Watson said via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “There was nothing really there, and we’ve seen him make a lot of plays with his feet this year, but to extend that play and then do the one-handed handstand inbounds just to keep himself up and then graze that pylon. . . . I mean, I don’t think his athleticism gets enough hype, because he makes a ton of plays with his feet and with his athleticism that he doesn’t maybe get always the credit for.”

Raiders

All the frustrations of a lost season built to a boiling point for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs after Las Vegas blew another lead on Saturday against the Steelers. Jacobs bemoaned only being able to put 10 points on the board.

“Yeah, man, it’s bullshit, for real,” Jacobs said via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s bullshit. And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. Shit, we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to f—ing help them out, and it’s just frustrating.”

Jacobs also took issue with the Raiders going away from the run game, even though it was clear that was the focus of the Steelers’ defense given how wildly successful Jacobs has been this season. He finished the game with 15 carries for 44 yards, while the Raiders passed the ball 30 times for 174 yards and three interceptions.

“We still had opportunities to make plays,” Jacobs said. “I feel like in times where we was close and we felt like we was about to get a big one, we went away from it. You know, and the pass game was working early. So, you know, that is what it is, but to win these games, you know, especially in the stretch, especially you’re up, against a team like this in the cold, you’ve got to run the ball. So that’s a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.”

Texans

The NFL fined Texans Jalen Pitre $21,218 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. (Tom Pelissero)