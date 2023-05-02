AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Field Yates reports that new Broncos TE Adam Trautman agreed to a revised contract following the trade from the Saints.

agreed to a revised contract following the trade from the Saints. According to Yates, Trautman was set to make a non-guaranteed $2.743 million salary, but will now make a $1.5 million guaranteed salary, with the chance to earn money back the money he lost via incentives.

Trautman was happy with being traded to the Broncos: “Oh yeah, absolutely. I was actually hoping to get moved. This was initiated by me personally. I’ve been waiting for a little bit for something to materialize and it just happened to be the Broncos, obviously.” (Mike Klis)

Trautman asked for a trade back in February and the Broncos had been interested for a long time. He also knew a trade could possibly come during the draft but not to Denver for certain. (Katherine Terrell)

Broncos GM George Paton on S Caden Sterns hip injury and possibly bringing back veteran S Kareem Jackson : “We feel Caden has starter traits. When he’s had to start he’s played like a starter. We feel good about Caden. We think Caden will be back for the season, there’s no doubt there. We like the depth we have with Locke and Turner-Yell and then we just drafted Skinner. We’re talking to Kareem, We love Kareem. Skinner has no impact on Kareem. It’s a free-agent deal. He’s a unique leader, he can still play.” (Klis)

Former San Diego State QB Judd Erickson will have a tryout with the Broncos. (Tom Pelissero)

will have a tryout with the Broncos. (Tom Pelissero) Veteran OLB Trent Harris, who led the XFL in sacks this spring, has been invited to Broncos rookie minicamp. (Pelissero)

Chiefs

The Chiefs have been discussing a long-term extension with DT Chris Jones this offseason, but GM Brett Veach was cautious when asked whether he was confident a deal will get done.

“Well, until you get a deal done, I don’t know in this league if you’re ever confident with anything,” Veach said, via ChiefsWire.com. “But, I think that’s on the list of things to do and you know we get into the offseason and you know you’re into combine meetings and then you’re into free agency and then you’re into the draft and then after the Draft let the dust settle and start working on the future and things we can get accomplished in the spring. We’ll spend time and obviously, we have a great relationship with Chris (Jones) and his staff. So, we’ll get to work and see what we can do. Those things usually take a little bit of time here, so we have a little bit of a runway now until the start of training camp to hopefully get something done.”

Raiders

Had the Raiders moved back to No. 12 overall, NBC Sports’ Peter King notes they were discussing taking Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison , who ended up going No. 27 overall to the Jaguars.

, who ended up going No. 27 overall to the Jaguars. Las Vegas mulled a trade up back into the end of the first round for either Harrison, OLB Nolan Smith , CB Deonte Banks or LB Drew Sanders , all who had similar grades per King. The price was too much, however, and the Raiders ended up making a small move up to get TE Michael Mayer in the second round who had a similar grade to those four.

, CB or LB , all who had similar grades per King. The price was too much, however, and the Raiders ended up making a small move up to get TE in the second round who had a similar grade to those four. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Raiders envision a large role for first-round OLB Tyree Wilson right away, as their starters played way too many snaps in 2022.

right away, as their starters played way too many snaps in 2022. McClendon Curtis signed with According to Aaron Wilson , Tennessee-Chattanooga OLsigned with the Raiders on one of the top undrafted free agent deals with $210,000 guaranteed.

Wilson adds that the team is also signing UDFA OT Dalton Wagner to a deal that includes $225,000 guaranteed, $200,000 of base salary guaranteed, and a $25,000 signing bonus.