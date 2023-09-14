AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Wil Lutz, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

It was a rough start for new Broncos K Wil Lutz in Denver as he missed a field goal and an extra point that proved critical in the 17-16 loss to the Raiders.

“It is frustrating,” Lutz said after the game via USA Today’s Jon Heath. “I thought I hit that ball well [on the 55-yard attempt], it just moved on me at the end. We will go back, look at it and see what happened.”

Lutz admittedly took the misses hard but said his confidence is not broken and he will figure things out and rebound. There’s a little extra pressure because Broncos HC Sean Payton traded a seventh-round pick to reunite with Lutz at the end of the preseason.

“His job is to coach football and not worry about me,” Lutz said. “I did not hold up my end of the deal today, and we will get back to work this week.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley commented on the decision to activate UDFA RB Elijah Dotson over 2022 fourth-round RB Isaiah Spiller in Week 1: “We just felt like he would be the best guy that would give us the best chance to beat the Dolphins.” (Alex Insdorf)

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Chris Jones is happy with the new contract he got with Kansas City which prompted him to end his holdout.

“I’m super pleased with how it turned out,” Jones said, via ESPN. “I’m back in the building. I’m excited to be back, thankful for the organization. They [were] able to boost my salary up to make up for the fines and everything. I’m super grateful for that.”

Jones reiterated that there’s no bad blood between him and GM Brett Veach or HC Andy Reid.

“I think you as a reporters and fans kind of misconstrue the contract thing,” Jones said. “It is never personal. I don’t think I started hating Coach Reid or I started disliking Veach. I love Veach. He knows I love him. We had on and off conversation throughout it all. Coach Reid, I love him too. I don’t think our relationship was affected any [by] that. They know how much I love this organization. They know how much I love this team, and I don’t think that affected any part of our relationship.”

Reid expects Jones to play in Week 2 against the Jaguars. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce also returned to practice on Wednesday which is a good sign for his potential availability. (Adam Teicher)