AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Shaq Leonard, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Per HC Shane Steichen , LB E.J. Speed has cleared the concussion protocol Steichen also mentioned that RB Zack Moss has returned to practice after breaking his arm earlier in training camp. (George Bremer)

, LB has cleared the concussion protocol Steichen also mentioned that RB has returned to practice after breaking his arm earlier in training camp. (George Bremer) Steichen spoke about second-round WR Josh Downs and noted the growth he showed during training camp is the reason he is being named the team’s starting slot receiver. (Bremer)

and noted the growth he showed during training camp is the reason he is being named the team’s starting slot receiver. (Bremer) Colts LB Shaquille Leonard cleared the concussion protocol on Thursday. (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk says he doesn’t care if he has to split targets with other players this season as long as the team is winning then everyone will remain happy.

“Personal statistics and accolades, those come with how well the team does, how much success we have,” Kirk said, via Adam Stites of USAToday.com. “That’ll all take care of itself. If you buy into what we’re trying to do, and that’s to win a championship here, the rest will handle itself. I think we’re all bought into just putting our pride aside, checking it at the door, and coming together as one. We all know it’s going to be week-to-week of who’s able to have those opportunities to individually have a big game. But as long as we’re walking off the field with a W, I’m sure we’re all going to be happy.”

Texans

Per Texans HC DeMeco Ryans, S Jimmie Ward is still day-to-day, with Ryans stating he has no concerns if Ward misses Week 1 as the safety position is one of the team’s strongest. (Brooks Kubena)