AFC Notes: Chukwuma Okorafor, Zach Orr, Mitchell Trubisky, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens
Jeff Zrebiec from The Athletic dove into every position group for the Baltimore Ravens and took a look at how each room could look next year. With over 20 players set to be free agents this offseason, there will be a lot of turnover and issues to address for the 2023 AFC North champs.
- According to Zrebiec, the Ravens need to find a “bookend tackle for the future,” along with a “starting-caliber guard.” The upcoming deep offensive line draft is potentially where they look for replacements. Either or both LT Ronnie Stanley and RT Morgan Moses could be cap casualties, according to Zrebiec, as they are aging with injury concerns. Both starting guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson are also set to be unrestricted free agents.
- Zrebiec adds Tyus Bowser stands out as the most likely cap cut from the outside linebacker room, as he missed the entire 2023 season with a knee injury. Both Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are slated to be free agents and could return if the “price is right”. Zrebiec believes they have the space for a proven veteran contributor.
- At wide receiver, Zrebiec writes Odell Beckham Jr. will either need to rework his deal or be released due to his high guarantees for the 2025 season. Along with bringing back either Nelson Agholor or Beckham on the cheap, Zrebiec thinks adding another low-cost veteran plus a rookie should be enough for 2024.
- Zrebiec points out RB Keaton Mitchell underwent knee surgery in December and it’s uncertain when he will be ready. If he is, Baltimore has Mitchell and RB Justice Hill as a start to the room with RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Dalvin Cook, and Melvin Gordon all set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason. Zrebiec adds Baltimore could add a Day or early Day 3 pick along with a veteran signing to fill out the position.
- Ravens CBs Ronald Darby and Arthur Maulet are both set to be free agents, and Zrebic thinks retaining one of them could make it less of a pressing need this offseason. With CB Brandon Stephens entering the final year of his rookie deal and CB Marlon Humphrey having issues playing the entirety of the season lately, Zrebiec doesn’t count out the Ravens using their first-round pick on a cornerback as that’s “always a consideration for them.”
- Safety Geno Stone had a very impressive 2023 season but Zrebiec thinks he’s likely out of the Ravens’ price range because of it. Zrebiec says they should add a cheap veteran due to the injury history of Marcus Williams along with finding good depth later in the draft.
- Ravens LB Patrick Queen is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and Zrebiec believes it’s unlikely the Ravens will pay two inside linebackers top-of-the-market money. Ravens 2023 third-round LB Trenton Simpson is next in line to take over if Queen is somewhere else, and Zrebic thinks they will add a cheap veteran instead of using a “significant asset” in Queen’s place.
- Zrebiec mentions Baltimore isn’t known for spending on a backup quarterback, and former No. 2 QB Tyler Huntley is due for a raise this offseason. After adding Malik Cunningham late in the season, Zrebiec believes they will bring in a cheap veteran and undrafted free agent to compete with Cunningham for the backup job in camp.
Ravens
Ravens DC Zach Orr envisions his defense as a continuation of the system the team has employed in years prior.
“We definitely want to build on that. That’s a scheme that we helped build here for years,” Orr said, via PFT. “We’re always looking to get better. I think that’s why you’ve seen great defenses here in the past. That’s what we’ve got to continue.”
Steelers
Mark Kaboly of The Athletic took a look at players who could be cap casualties this offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers are $16 million over the salary cap and they will need to create space to at minimum sign their upcoming draft class. They will have to let go of some players under contract to give them more flexibility.
- Kaboly believes the Steelers have no choice but to move forward with DT Larry Ogunjobi despite inconsistent play over the past two years and $6.2 million in potential cap savings via release.
- Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor lost his starting job midseason to 2023 first-round OT Broderick Jones after having some issues with the organization and failing to push OT Dan Moore Jr. out of the starting left tackle spot. Kaboly was correct when he predicted Okorafor wouldn’t be on the team’s roster in 2024, as moving on from him resulted in $8.75 million in cap savings.
- Kaboly also predicted QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s future in Pittsburgh would depend on QB Mason Rudolph‘s decision on whether to re-sign with the Steelers. Pittsburgh opted to release Trubisky on Monday and saved $2.9 million with his release.
- Kaboly calls WR Allen Robinson a “no-brainer release” to save $10 million in cap space. He adds Robinson was always likely to be a cap cut in year two after being traded to the Steelers last offseason.
- While Steelers WR Diontae Johnson would create $10 million in cap space if released, Kaboly doesn’t believe Johnson is going anywhere, as losing him would create more issues than solutions.
- By letting go of veteran DB Patrick Peterson, the Steelers would save $6.9 million in cap space. Kaboly notes cutting Peterson sounds better on paper, as he’s a leader in the locker room who has positional versatility next to S Minkah Fitzpatrick.
- According to Kaboly, other players on the roster who could be let go for cap purposes include OL Mason Cole, S Keanu Neal, and LB Cole Holcomb.
