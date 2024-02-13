AFC Notes: Chukwuma Okorafor, Zach Orr, Mitchell Trubisky, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec from The Athletic dove into every position group for the Baltimore Ravens and took a look at how each room could look next year. With over 20 players set to be free agents this offseason, there will be a lot of turnover and issues to address for the 2023 AFC North champs.

Ravens DC Zach Orr envisions his defense as a continuation of the system the team has employed in years prior.

“We definitely want to build on that. That’s a scheme that we helped build here for years,” Orr said, via PFT. “We’re always looking to get better. I think that’s why you’ve seen great defenses here in the past. That’s what we’ve got to continue.”

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic took a look at players who could be cap casualties this offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers are $16 million over the salary cap and they will need to create space to at minimum sign their upcoming draft class. They will have to let go of some players under contract to give them more flexibility.

Kaboly believes the Steelers have no choice but to move forward with DT Larry Ogunjobi despite inconsistent play over the past two years and $6.2 million in potential cap savings via release.

Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor lost his starting job midseason to 2023 first-round OT Broderick Jones after having some issues with the organization and failing to push OT Dan Moore Jr. out of the starting left tackle spot. Kaboly was correct when he predicted Okorafor wouldn't be on the team's roster in 2024, as moving on from him resulted in $8.75 million in cap savings.

Kaboly also predicted QB Mitchell Trubisky's future in Pittsburgh would depend on QB Mason Rudolph's decision on whether to re-sign with the Steelers. Pittsburgh opted to release Trubisky on Monday and saved $2.9 million with his release.

Kaboly calls WR Allen Robinson a "no-brainer release" to save $10 million in cap space. He adds Robinson was always likely to be a cap cut in year two after being traded to the Steelers last offseason.

While Steelers WR Diontae Johnson would create $10 million in cap space if released, Kaboly doesn't believe Johnson is going anywhere, as losing him would create more issues than solutions.

By letting go of veteran DB Patrick Peterson, the Steelers would save $6.9 million in cap space. Kaboly notes cutting Peterson sounds better on paper, as he's a leader in the locker room who has positional versatility next to S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

, the Steelers would save $6.9 million in cap space. Kaboly notes cutting Peterson sounds better on paper, as he’s a leader in the locker room who has positional versatility next to S . According to Kaboly, other players on the roster who could be let go for cap purposes include OL Mason Cole, S Keanu Neal, and LB Cole Holcomb.