AFC Notes: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Hayden Hurst, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Former Panthers TE Hayden Hurst signed with the Chargers this free agency, and he cited the familiarity within the offensive coaching staff and scheme as a driving factor.

“For me, it was kind of a no-brainer to come here,” Hurst said, via Valentina Martinez of the Chargers Wire. “[Chargers General Manager] Joe Hortiz, [Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Greg Roman, [Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach] Andy [Bischoff], getting back into the Harbaugh system — that’s who drafted me and brought me into the league, gave me my first opportunity”

“It’s a lot of broad strokes from the Baltimore days — 2018-19, when I was there. They’re reliant upon their tight ends, the receivers have to get open. It’s going to be a hell of a run game. It’s just cool seeing that playbook pop up there, familiar words, just kind of getting back to my roots.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs signed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a one-year, $1.7 million contract with $1.325 million guaranteed including a $200k signing bonus. Edwards-Helaire can earn up to $275k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

According to Aaron Wilson, CFL CB Qwan'Tez Stiggers visited with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Raiders

A team source told ESPN’s Jordan Reid the Raiders are also considering a tackle along with a cornerback as options with the No. 13 pick in the first round.

Washington LB Edefuan Ulofoshio had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)

had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn) Florida Atlantic DL Evan Anderson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)