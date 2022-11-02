AFC Notes: Colts, Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Brandin Cooks, Texans, Titans

Colts

Jaguars

SI.com’s John Shipley reported that teams inquired about Jaguars OLB Josh Allen down to the trade deadline, but a deal never came close to materializing.

down to the trade deadline, but a deal never came close to materializing. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said they are excited to acquire WR Calvin Ridley and is confident that he’ll be a valuable addition to their offense for future years: “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community. This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond.” (Shipley)

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills said there is no concern about WR Brandin Cooks missing practice this week or speculation about him being traded at the deadline.

“Hasn’t been here,” said Mills, via TexansWire. “He’s been out for personal reasons right now. That’s all I know. He’s a great player. Any speculation, that’s probably better for Coach Lovie (Smith) or [general manager] Nick (Caserio). All I’ve got is that’s he’s a great player and I love playing with him.”

Mills reiterated that Cooks is “bought-in” to the organization.

“When he’s here, he’s fully bought-in to what we’re trying to do and to try and win games.”

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson cites a team source who doesn’t expect any issues with Cooks going forward: “He’s a pro.”

However, Cooks was again held out of practice on Wednesday for “personal reasons.” Houston plays the Eagles on Thursday night. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they expect QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to practice on Wednesday and will continue to evaluate him. (Turron Davenport)