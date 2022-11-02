AFC Notes: Colts, Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Brandin Cooks, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Alaina Getzenberg and Stephen Holder of ESPN report recently acquired RB Nyheim Hines was open to being traded from the Colts to join a “high-powered offense” like with the Bills.
- The pair of ESPN reporters point out Indianapolis’ plans to involve Hines more frequently in their offense never materialized and the running back “took a back seat to other priorities.”
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says it’s his understanding Hines requested a trade and the Colts shopped him around to the entire league before finding a buyer.
- Zak Keefer of The Athletic writes that while Hines didn’t publicly air out his frustrations, he welcomed a trade as the lack of involvement wore on him.
- This offseason, HC Frank Reich told Hines they planned to target 12 touches per game, with six rushes and six targets give or take depending on the game plan. He was on pace for half that.
- Per Keefer, newly acquired RB Zack Moss will compete with RB Deon Jackson for the primary backup role behind Jonathan Taylor.
- Reich said he felt it was time to move on from OC Marcus Brady: “Marcus is a really good coach, really good teammate. But sometimes it’s just time for a change.” (Holder)
- Reich doesn’t think Brady was “scapegoated” for their offense’s struggles this season despite the perception his firing creates: “I understand that — that should fall on me. Marcus isn’t being scapegoated. I have to own that. We’re all responsible.” (Keefer)
- Reich expressed confidence in OL coach Chris Strausser and thinks their offensive line has improved in recent weeks: “I have a lot of confidence in Straus.” (Kevin Bowen)
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. (Mike Chappell)
- The Colts worked out CB Benjie Franklin. (Matt Lombardo)
Jaguars
- SI.com’s John Shipley reported that teams inquired about Jaguars OLB Josh Allen down to the trade deadline, but a deal never came close to materializing.
- Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said they are excited to acquire WR Calvin Ridley and is confident that he’ll be a valuable addition to their offense for future years: “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community. This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond.” (Shipley)
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Ridley is a “great-route runner and a great person” and that their evaluation of him in previous seasons and prior to the 2018 NFL Draft helped their decision. (Shipley)
- Pederson thinks that a change of scenery will be good for Ridley: “For the player you look at it as a possible fresh start, kind of rejuvenated, much like myself.” (Shipley)
Texans
Texans QB Davis Mills said there is no concern about WR Brandin Cooks missing practice this week or speculation about him being traded at the deadline.
“Hasn’t been here,” said Mills, via TexansWire. “He’s been out for personal reasons right now. That’s all I know. He’s a great player. Any speculation, that’s probably better for Coach Lovie (Smith) or [general manager] Nick (Caserio). All I’ve got is that’s he’s a great player and I love playing with him.”
Mills reiterated that Cooks is “bought-in” to the organization.
“When he’s here, he’s fully bought-in to what we’re trying to do and to try and win games.”
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson cites a team source who doesn’t expect any issues with Cooks going forward: “He’s a pro.”
- However, Cooks was again held out of practice on Wednesday for “personal reasons.” Houston plays the Eagles on Thursday night. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they expect QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to practice on Wednesday and will continue to evaluate him. (Turron Davenport)
