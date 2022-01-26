AFC Notes: Colts, Dolphins, Jaguars, Byron Leftwich

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard reiterated to reporters that the team would explore all available options at quarterback this offseason.

“I think we will look at everything,” Ballard said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “There’s always a solution. Sometimes they aren’t ideal, but there are solutions. Sometimes they are long-term. Sometimes they are not. But I think we will look at everything. That’s the great thing about this league, there’s always a solution. There is. It’s our job to problem solve and find the solution. It might not be the perfect solution. It might not be perfect. It might not be the long-term solution, but there’s a solution every year. There’s a little timing and luck of sometimes getting the long-term solutions to certain positions but there’s a solution for that year coming up. But that’s what we have to work towards.”

Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports Colts DL coach Brian Baker won’t return after two seasons with the organization.

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing a league source, reports Dolphins GM Chris Grier is interested in Cardinals GM Vance Joseph and he is still “in play” for Miami.

Jaguars

PFN’s Aaron Wilson confirms the Jaguars conducted their second interview with Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich on Tuesday, which included a panel of owner Shad Khan and GM Trent Baalke .

on Tuesday, which included a panel of owner and GM . Fansided’s Matt Lombardo says sources close to Leftwich say any reporting that a deal is done is at least premature and nothing is set in stone for the Jaguars.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also reports the Jaguars haven’t made any official offers to any candidates, adding Colts DC Matt Eberflus and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett are still in the running.