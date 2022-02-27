AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts CB Kenny Moore recalled his time at the Pro Bowl alongside five of his teammates and feels that Indianapolis should’ve achieved more with their talent level.

“We were eating breakfast and it was a table full of Colts,” Moore said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s official site. “And I’m just like, why are we here?”

Moore made his Pro Bowl appearance with fellow Colts like DT DeForest Buckner, C Ryan Kelly, LB Darius Leonard, LS Luke Rhodes, and RB Jonathan Taylor. He spoke further about “all this talent” in Indianapolis.

“There was another time when we were taking pictures after Saturday’s practice — it was the last practice before we go to the game,” Moore said. “And we took a group picture and I was just like, dang, we have all this talent.”

Moore is eager to help the Colts pursue a Super Bowl next season.

“It’s about going out there each Sunday, each game day to put it all on the line for each other,” Moore said. “So definitely hoping and working for a championship, because that’s what it’s all about. If you’re not, then what are you even playing this game for? So definitely excited and hungry to get back out there to have better feelings next year.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is ready to move past the dysfunction that had occurred with the team under HC Urban Meyer during the 2021 season.

“It’s hard for me to speak to what has gone wrong or is wrong or whatever. I don’t know, quite frankly, and I really don’t care about that,” Pederson said, via Pro Football Talk. “What I care about is moving forward from two weeks ago when I was hired. That’s what we’re trying to change. That’s what I’m trying to change. I’m trying to turn this into a winning program, a winning organization. Do you learn from the past? Of course. You study it, of course. But at the same time, my focus has always been a forward-thinking approach to everything we do.”

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Greg Auman of The Athletic writes that the Jaguars can save $9.6 million by cutting C Brandon Linder.

Texans

Texans WR coach Ben McDaniels said WR Brandin Cooks is a “special guy” and a “leader in the locker room.”

“Cookie is a special guy,” McDaniels said, via Texans Wire. “He’s a great pro. He’s a special person. He’s a leader in the receiver room. He’s a leader in our locker room. He’s a leader currently for the receiver room, a pretty young room, and really I would say, for all our young players, he really represents someone that they should watch and learn from.”

McDaniels has respect for Cooks’ game and his veteran presence in the team’s locker room.

“I’m grateful to be in the room with him,” said McDaniels. “I enjoyed it a year ago getting to know him both as a person and as a player and have the utmost respect for what he has done and what he will continue to do.”

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic writes that OT Marcus Cannon holds a figure of $5.2 million in 2022 and is 33-years old with durability concerns.

holds a figure of $5.2 million in 2022 and is 33-years old with durability concerns. Reiss also names S Eric Murray, K Ka’imi Fairbairn, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, and OL Justin McCray as potential cuts to keep an eye on.