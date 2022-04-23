AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke told reporters that nobody has called regarding a potential trade for the first overall pick in the draft.

“To answer your question: ‘No, nobody’s called yet,'” Baalke said, via Jaguars.com. “We’ve let people know we were open to discussions. You always are. You never say never. Maybe last year, when you were sitting there with the first pick and the quarterback’s there and you’re going to take him, that’s non-negotiable. But most of the time it is negotiable. We’re willing to listen.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio indicated that “very few teams” will be interested in trading for their No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but could see them moving from No. 13.

“Flexible, open-minded, adaptable, I would say those are adjectives I would use to describe that process,” Caserio said, via ProFootballTalk. “The reality is probably very few teams are going to want to come up to No. 3, just being honest. That’s okay. So probably pick at No. 3, and then No. 13, could we go up, could we go down? Over the next week or so, you’re going to talk to different teams more about positioning, about what’s their philosophy, about what’s their willingness to move.”

Caserio mentioned several factors to consider when trading up or down in the draft.

“I think what you do, kind of what I do, is you look at the teams around you and try to get an idea,” said Caserio, via TexansWire. “If you’re going to move back six spots, what’s the cost associated with that? Or if we’re going to move up four spots, what are you giving up in return?”

Caserio described that they must do research on potential trades ahead of time in order to function properly on draft day.

“I think those are things you do on your own just to kind of have an overall awareness and understanding so that the first time you’re talking about a trade up or down, you’re not sitting on the clock with seven minutes and said team calls you and says, ‘Yeah, we’re interested in pick No. 37, here’s what it’s going to take,’ and you’re scrambling around going, ‘Wait a minute, I haven’t really thought about that,” Caserio said. “We try to do some of that now, but you really can’t get too caught up in it because there’s so much that can happen.”