AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- When asked about the market at wide receiver this offseason, Colts GM Chris Ballard believes “good defensive coordinators” find a way to limit the marquee play-makers: “I’ve always thought that the really good defenses and really good defensive coordinators find a way to take them out of the game. Doesn’t make them less valuable.” (Joel Erickson)
- Ballard feels it’s better to draft and develop wide receivers instead of spending heavily in free agency and is confident in their younger players: “Everybody’s afraid of the unknown. (Drafting a guy), that guy’s unknown, too… We think we’ve got some young players who, given the chance to ascend, will.” (Stephen Holder)
- Ballard mentioned WRs Parris Campbell, Michael Strachan, Dezmon Patmon, and tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson as players who have “a chance to ascend” in 2022. (George Bremer)
- Ballard said they want RB Nyheim Hines to be more involved in the passing game: “Getting him more involved, getting him more involved in the passing game, he’s a proven playmaker that’s made big plays.” (Joel Erickson)
- As for the possibility of re-signing veteran WR T.Y. Hilton, Ballard responded that they are still in talks with the receiver: “We’ll still have some talks with T.Y. I think you all know my feelings on T.Y.” (Joel Erickson)
- Ballard added that they feel “really good” about CB Stephon Gilmore‘s status after undergoing a physical with the tea: “Feel very really good about the medical on Gilmore.” (Kevin Bowen)
- The Colts hosted Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle for an interview this week. (Doug Kyed)
- James Palmer reports that the Colts could still look to bring back WR T.Y. Hilton next season, adding that they are extremely thin at receiver behind Michael Pittman.
- Palmer also mentions that Colts GM Chris Ballard and Hilton have been texting back in forth about Hilton returning for another NFL season with the team.
- Pat Leonard reports that the Giants and Jets are both interested in Nebraska WR Samori Toure, along with 18 other teams who hosted him on Top 30 visits including the Bengals, Chiefs, Colts, Packers, and Seahawks.
Jaguars
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke told reporters that nobody has called regarding a potential trade for the first overall pick in the draft.
“To answer your question: ‘No, nobody’s called yet,'” Baalke said, via Jaguars.com. “We’ve let people know we were open to discussions. You always are. You never say never. Maybe last year, when you were sitting there with the first pick and the quarterback’s there and you’re going to take him, that’s non-negotiable. But most of the time it is negotiable. We’re willing to listen.”
- Baalke said that negotiations with OT Cam Robinson are “moving in the right direction.” (John Reid)
- Regarding the 2022 NFL Draft, Baalke said they removed “20 to 30 players” off of their draft board due to character concerns. (John Reid)
- The Jaguars hosted Alabama LB Christian Harris for a top 30 visit. (Jordan Schultz)
- Jacksonville also hosted LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price for a visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Jaguars like NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu over Alabama OL Evan Neal if they go offensive lineman with their first overall pick. (Eugene Frenette)
Texans
Texans GM Nick Caserio indicated that “very few teams” will be interested in trading for their No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but could see them moving from No. 13.
“Flexible, open-minded, adaptable, I would say those are adjectives I would use to describe that process,” Caserio said, via ProFootballTalk. “The reality is probably very few teams are going to want to come up to No. 3, just being honest. That’s okay. So probably pick at No. 3, and then No. 13, could we go up, could we go down? Over the next week or so, you’re going to talk to different teams more about positioning, about what’s their philosophy, about what’s their willingness to move.”
Caserio mentioned several factors to consider when trading up or down in the draft.
“I think what you do, kind of what I do, is you look at the teams around you and try to get an idea,” said Caserio, via TexansWire. “If you’re going to move back six spots, what’s the cost associated with that? Or if we’re going to move up four spots, what are you giving up in return?”
Caserio described that they must do research on potential trades ahead of time in order to function properly on draft day.
“I think those are things you do on your own just to kind of have an overall awareness and understanding so that the first time you’re talking about a trade up or down, you’re not sitting on the clock with seven minutes and said team calls you and says, ‘Yeah, we’re interested in pick No. 37, here’s what it’s going to take,’ and you’re scrambling around going, ‘Wait a minute, I haven’t really thought about that,” Caserio said. “We try to do some of that now, but you really can’t get too caught up in it because there’s so much that can happen.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!