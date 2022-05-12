AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts OL Matt Pryor believes his versatility might hurt him when it comes to contract negotiations: “Since my rookie year, I’ve been a Swiss Army knife…They say the more you can do, the less you get paid.” (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich isn’t giving any thought to the idea that he almost became the head coach for the Jaguars and remains focused on keeping former HC Bruce Arians‘ offense rolling in Tampa Bay.

“I really don’t have no thoughts about the process. I was the coordinator here, and I’m still the coordinator here so that’s really how I view it,” Leftwich said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I know there was a lot said, a lot put out there. Obviously that didn’t work out. I’m just happy to be here, happy to be here with the group, going into our fourth year together. Can’t wait to get to work with these guys.”

Texans

got the first three years of his contract fully guaranteed. Pitre was the 37th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Last year, the 34th pick was the last player to have the first three years fully guaranteed. (Dan Graziano) Texans DE Jerry Hughes signed a two-year, $10 million deal that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2 million and $4 million. (Over The Cap)

signed a two-year, $10 million deal that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2 million and $4 million. (Over The Cap) His 2022 base is guaranteed and he has up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. That goes up to $1 million in 2023.