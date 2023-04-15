AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. isn’t concerned about entering the final year of his rookie contract and is confident his agent will handle the situation.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a goal. I think that happens naturally with performance,” Pittman said, via NFL.com. “And if it doesn’t happen this year, that’s no big deal. I mean, it’ll happen eventually. I just kind of let that business side — just leave that to my agent.”

Pittman reiterated he’s not thinking about his contract and is focused on playing.

“I don’t want anything to do with those (negotiations),” Pittman said. “I just want to play.”

Jaguars

ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes the Jaguars have done a ton of homework on the defensive line and could go in that direction with their first-round pick.

Reid also highlights Alabama DB Brian Branch as a good fit for Jacksonville.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said during a recent press conference that veteran QB Case Keenum will technically serve as an on-field coach for the franchise this season.

“He’s going to be that coach on the field for us,” Ryans said, via Pro Football Talk. “Case has a ton of experience. He’s been in a lot of different schemes, has a depth of knowledge. I feel like as a player, sometimes another player in that room can say things in a different light that may hit you a little different than coaches can. With Case and all the experience he has, just see him as a guy that can come in and help the younger guys in the room.”