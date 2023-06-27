AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts DL Dayo Odeyingbo told reporters he has added muscle this offseason and is now attempting to balance his diet. He is also strengthening the ACL which he tore back in January of 2021.

“I’m probably about 285 (pounds), but I probably put on like 11 pounds of muscle,” Odeyingbo said, via ColtsWire.com. “It’s been great. I’ve gotten a lot stronger than I’ve been. I’ve put on a lot of muscle and I’m feeling good this offseason. I mean my thought process behind it was just gaining as much muscle and losing as much body fat. So, trying to balance that out so I don’t gain too much weight. Just trying to figure out that balance. It’s just been hard work lifting weights, staying on my diet, and supplementing the right way – things like that.”

“Yeah, it’s definitely a work in progress throughout last season. I feel like obviously throughout the season I got more comfortable both with the injury and then just being in the NFL and playing football again,” Odeyingbo added. “Even up to this point and through this offseason I felt a lot of growth through the injury and just the entire body gaining strength and gaining balance.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ first-round OT Anton Harrison feels playing alongside veteran G Brandon Scherff will help him develop.

“It’s big,” Harrison said of Scherff’s impact, via the Jaguars’ official site. “Especially coming in, wanting to prove myself early. So just leaning on a guy like that: an All-Pro, Pro Bowler, guy that I watched growing up. Being from D.C., he was with Washington at first, so just growing up watching him. Playing beside him right now is great, just to lean on him, ask him any questions. He always says ‘No question is a dumb question.’ So he’s always just helping me out with anything, trying to have me out there playing freely, playing my best.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is excited to get to work with LB Denzel Perryman when the team kicks off training camp.

“I’m fired up to work with him,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “He’s been a pleasure to have, great energy. [You] feel the leadership, what he brings to our entire team, and it’s been fun to work with [him]. I’m excited to see him come training camp.”