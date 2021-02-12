AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes the Eagles likely “overshot” the market for QB Carson Wentz and their insistence on getting multiple first-round picks is why trade talks have slowed down.

Breer's sense regarding the Colts and their interest is that Indy would want this to be "more of a two-year flier than a full-on marriage to Wentz."

Breer adds that the Colts did not offer up a first-round pick for Matthew Stafford , which implies they likely would not be willing to do so for Wentz either.

Regarding the Ravens looking to trade OT Orlando Brown, Stephen Holder believes Indianapolis may be better off directing draft picks in a trade for a quarterback.

Jaguars

Impending free agent WR Allen Robinson notes that a return to Jacksonville is a possibility, despite not having spoken to the team since he left town for Chicago.

“I would say it’s an open line of communication,” Robinson said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “We haven’t spoken to them for some time now, but there’s definitely an open line of communication. I’ve always said that I’ll be here if they’ll have me. That’s the main thing. Even dating to the season for myself, it wasn’t too much of frustration. I was just trying to do what was best for myself. At the same time, as far as the contract and things like that, if I wasn’t going to get a contract extension, I understood that. For myself, it was just weighing all my options and weighing as far as what would be best. I’ve got nothing but respect and appreciation for the franchise and for the organization. I think things get twisted with players when they start talking about frustration and things like that, rather than a player just trying to figure out what’s best for themselves and for their career at that specific time. It’s never been too much frustration. It’s a business.”

New Jaguars Urban Meyer on what it is like to have OC Darrell Bevell and passing-game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on his staff: “If I had to say what’s my favorite thing to do right now, it would be to go sit in those offensive meetings and hear our offensive staff have conversations….” ( HCon what it is like to have OCand passing-game coordinatoron his staff: “If I had to say what’s my favorite thing to do right now, it would be to go sit in those offensive meetings and hear our offensive staff have conversations….” ( John Oehser

Texans

Regarding the Texans releasing J.J. Watt on Friday morning, Texans’ owner Cal McNair mentioned that Watt approached them about being let go after the end of the regular season.

“We evaluated our options & were confident this was the right one for JJ and the Texans… We started talking about this right after the season & we wanted to make sure we did right by him. This is not a goodbye, it’s so long for now,” said McNair, via Ian Rapoport.

McNair refused to bring up Deshaun Watson‘s situation with the team but added that he expects Watson to be “our quarterback” going forward.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there, I’ll leave it at that. Today we want on focus on J.J. Deshaun is our quarterback, he is a Texan, and we expect him to remain a Texan, and we’ll leave that,” said McNair, via Adam Schefter.