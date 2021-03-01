AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts will be going on their fourth starting quarterback in as many years in 2021 with the addition of Carson Wentz. But the goal obviously is for Wentz to become a long-term answer at the position that was thrown into disarray when Andrew Luck retired. Continuity is both rare and crucial in the NFL, especially for quarterbacks, and Colts HC Frank Reich is hopeful they can start building it in Indianapolis.

“Obviously, continuity, no matter our jobs, is important. I think for our whole team,” Reich said via 1075TheFan.com’s Kevin Bowen. “It’s interesting. In one respect, ‘Ok, we are going to play whatever cards we’re dealt, whatever hand we are dealt and we are going to play the cards well.’ So if we keep having a different starting quarterback ever year, you do what you have to do. Obviously, the moves that we make in free agency are going to be designed to have a longer-term answer there. That’s always been the goal, to have a longer-term answer at that position, that you can build around and grow. Because as you grow as an offense, because the quarterback is so central in the offense going through him, being able to grow year-by-year is an important aspect. That’s certainly in our vision and plans for free agency at that position.”

Though the Colts’ coaching staff was raided with former OC Nick Sirianni getting the Eagles head coaching job and taking a few other assistants with him, Indianapolis did hang on to DC Matt Eberflus, who interviewed for the Texans’ vacancy. Reich considers that a win.

“Very important to get Matt back. Obviously, he was a great candidate to be a head coach,” Reich said. “I think the world of Matt as a coach, as a person, as a coordinator that we can just keep building. Have the continuity as you said, but keep building and growing, adapting the system to our players. I have just seen Flus continue to grow and develop in that role as well, really connecting with players and making a conscious effort every week to put our players in the best position possible. I think he’s extremely intelligent and focused on the vision of how he sees the defense executing and where we want to be as a defense. I’ve enjoyed, I’ve learned a lot from Flus over these three years as I sit in there with him and we talk things through, and I ask questions and give two cents here and there. Flus, really happy to have him back.”

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz has met/will meet virtually with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

Purdue WR Rondale Moore has had several virtual meetings including with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

has had several virtual meetings including with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo) Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has had a virtual meeting with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

has had a virtual meeting with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo) Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

Texans