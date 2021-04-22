AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay said that they would like to keep Quenton Nelson as a guard instead of moving him to left tackle, even though Nelson can play both positions.

“The general feeling is that if you can leave Quenton at guard, that would be the ideal thing,” Irsay said, via Pro Football Talk. “But there’s no question that he can play left tackle in my mind and would play left tackle in my mind if it helps the franchise win more games and be a better football team. I think that’s the way Frank Reich looks at it, and that’s the way Quenton looks at it. ‘I’ll do anything you need if it can help the team be better’. And he’s a selfless guy, and that’s the reason he’s such a great leader and a great person and a great football player.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, the Colts were one of the teams interested in QB Alex Smith before he retired. Smith had a contract offer from the Jaguars but he ultimately decided to walk away from the game on his own terms.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, the Jaguars and HC Urban Meyer were the team that recruited QB Alex Smith the hardest before he decided to retire.

were the team that recruited QB the hardest before he decided to retire. Meyer coached Smith in college at Utah and wanted to bring him in to mentor No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence . While Jacksonville’s medical team flagged a “non-union” in Smith’s leg where the bones still hadn’t healed together, the Jaguars still offered Smith a contract that included an injury waiver for his leg and Smith’s medical team cleared him to play from the same injury last year.

